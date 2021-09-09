Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) helped his daughter, Poppy, navigate the waves.
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) got in his fitness for the day.
Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) palled around with bestie Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu).
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and her husband, Scott, let their three dogs cool off in the ocean while on a walk.
Ted King (Jack, B&B) took in a beautiful sunset.
Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) took a hike while in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) celebrated daughter Makena’s 18th birthday.
“Them: Why does your baby make those dumb faces? Me: What dumb faces?” joked Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R), who held one of his newborn twin boys.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) proudly displayed his catch.
Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT) hit the streets of New York City with his Brother’s Bond Bourbon branded truck.
Alex Chando (ex-Maddie, AS THE WORLD TURNS) caught up with Stephanie Gatschet (ex-Tammy, GUIDING LIGHT).