Réal Andrews (Taggert, GH) showed off his character-centric mask.
“Chilly Friday evening on the coast with the kids♥️,” is how Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) captioned this shot with his daughter, Isabella and their four-legged friend.
Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) flashed a pensive look as she twirled her hair.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) hit the slopes with his pal, Chad McLean.
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) and her dog, Whiskey, spent some time in the snow.
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) enjoyed a cocktail.
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) showed off her toothless grin.
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) bundled up on a cold and rainy California day.
Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed a day surfing.
Brytni Sarpy (Valerie, Y&R) snuggled with her pup, Charli.
Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al) was all smiles.
Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) took in a round of golf.
Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) spent her Sunday hiking with her kids, Lyla and Nigel, and their pooch.