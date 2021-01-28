Social Snaps

“Me and my dude,” is how Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) captioned this show with Spiderman-clad son, Christian. Photo credit: Instagram

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) spent the day boating with her grandson, Luca. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) showed off his culinary skills.

Donny Boaz (Chance, Y&R) hit the slopes in Park City, UT. Photo credit: Instagram

“There goes ‘dad of the year,’ ” joked Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B), as daughter Poppy slipped on an icy sidewalk. Photo credit: Instagram

“Dreaming of dance classes, the theatre, date nights, movie theatres, international trips, birthday gatherings and hugging my friends,” shared Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS). “Until then, I’m just super grateful for a few moments of quiet and my small, but mighty, family.” Photo credit: Instagram

William Lipton (Cameron, GH) had full moon fever.

“Pizza party in @rbjobud garage! Best part? She’s not here!” quipped Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) showed off her grandson Reign’s new couch. Photo credit: Instagram