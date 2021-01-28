Social Snaps

“Me and my dude,” is how Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) captioned this show with Spiderman-clad son, Christian.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) spent the day boating with her grandson, Luca.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) showed off his culinary skills.
Donny Boaz (Chance, Y&R) hit the slopes in Park City, UT.
“There goes ‘dad of the year,’ ” joked Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B), as daughter Poppy slipped on an icy sidewalk.
“Dreaming of dance classes, the theatre, date nights, movie theatres, international trips, birthday gatherings and hugging my friends,” shared Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS). “Until then, I’m just super grateful for a few moments of quiet and my small, but mighty, family.”
William Lipton (Cameron, GH) had full moon fever.
“Pizza party in @rbjobud
garage! Best part? She’s not here!” quipped Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R).
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) showed off her grandson Reign’s new couch.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) was all smiles.