Soap Tropes - Multiple Personalities

Credit: PGP

In 1982, emotionally disturbed Carrie (Jane Elliot) developed a second personality, also known as Carrie, on GUIDING LIGHT.
ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Viki (Erika Slezak) had several alters, most infamously Niki Smith, pictured in 1990.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1991 on SANTA BARBARA, Eden’s roster of alter egos included the persona of her late brother, Channing.

Photo credit: Chuck Gardner

Emily’s (Kelley Menighan) seemingly mild-mannered beau, Royce (Terry Lester, pictured in 1992), murdered his sister, Neal, while battling dissociative identity disorder.

Photo credit: CBS

On ANOTHER WORLD, Kate, introduced in 1993, was among troubled Sharlene’s (Anna Holbrook) other identities.

Photo credit: pgp

