Soap Tropes - Multiple Personalities

In 1982, emotionally disturbed Carrie (Jane Elliot) developed a second personality, also known as Carrie, on GUIDING LIGHT.
ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Viki (Erika Slezak) had several alters, most infamously Niki Smith, pictured in 1990.
In 1991 on SANTA BARBARA, Eden’s roster of alter egos included the persona of her late brother, Channing.
Photo credit: Chuck Gardner
Emily’s (Kelley Menighan) seemingly mild-mannered beau, Royce (Terry Lester, pictured in 1992), murdered his sister, Neal, while battling dissociative identity disorder.
On ANOTHER WORLD, Kate, introduced in 1993, was among troubled Sharlene’s (Anna Holbrook) other identities.