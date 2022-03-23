Soap Tropes - Interrupted Weddings

Terrorists stormed the church during the royal DYNASTY wedding of Amanda (Catherine Oxenberg) and Moldavian Prince Michael (Michael Praed) in 1985.
In 1987, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Tina (Andrea Evans, l.) made a dramatic objection to Cord’s (John Loprieno) would-be union to Kate (Marcia Cross), introducing him to the baby boy she claimed was his son.
In 1994, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Harold the Dog stopped Trevor’s (James Kiberd) wedding to “Jane” in its tracks, helping to expose the bride’s true identity: Janet Green with a new face.
The surprise guest derailing the nups of SUNSET BEACH’s Meg (Susan Ward) and Ben (Clive Robertson) in 1998? His presumed-dead wife, Maria.
In 2001, PASSIONS’s Ivy (Kim Johnston Ulrich) plowed her car into the church, disrupting the planned double ceremony for Luis and Sheridan, and Ethan and Theresa.