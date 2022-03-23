Soap Tropes - Interrupted Weddings

Terrorists stormed the church during the royal DYNASTY wedding of Amanda (Catherine Oxenberg) and Moldavian Prince Michael (Michael Praed) in 1985. Photo credit: ABC

In 1987, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Tina (Andrea Evans, l.) made a dramatic objection to Cord’s (John Loprieno) would-be union to Kate (Marcia Cross), introducing him to the baby boy she claimed was his son. Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Harold the Dog stopped Trevor’s (James Kiberd) wedding to “Jane” in its tracks, helping to expose the bride’s true identity: Janet Green with a new face. Photo credit: ABC

The surprise guest derailing the nups of SUNSET BEACH’s Meg (Susan Ward) and Ben (Clive Robertson) in 1998? His presumed-dead wife, Maria. Photo credit: JPI