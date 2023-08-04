Credit: Richie Buxo/ShutterstockView gallery 5
DAYS alums (from l.) Mike Manning (ex-Charlie), Victoria Konefal (ex-Ciara) and Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Dario et al) attended the Engine Co No 28 110th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles, CA.
Genie Francis (Laura, GH) attended TerrifiCon Comic Convention in Uncasville, CT on July 29.
John Wesley Shipp (ex-Eddie, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) attended TerrifiCon Comic Convention in Uncasville, CT on July 29.
Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) posed with actress Natalie Burn at a screening of Til Death Do Us Part in Los Angeles, CA on August 2.
Kelly Sullivan (ex-Sage, Y&R et al) took part in the SAG-AFTRA strike in California on August 3.
