Your Soap Faves Out And About This Week
1 of 4
ONE LIFE TO LIVE alums Jason Tam (ex-Markko), Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr c.) and Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxy) caught up after a performance of A Musical About Star Wars, in which Alderson appeared, on August 26 in New York City.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman
2 of 4
Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH) performed during “Ricky Martin Sinfónico” at the Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on August 26.
Photo credit: Gladys Vega/Getty Images
3 of 4
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), attended the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles, CA on August 26.
Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity
4 of 4
Steven Weber (ex-Kevin, AS THE WORLD TURNS) posed with actress Cheryl Hines at the 10th Annual LMGI Awards in Santa Monica, CA.
Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
