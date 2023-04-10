ANOTHER WORLD’s Mac and Rachel (Douglass Watson and Victoria Wyndham, seated) shared their 1983 nuptials with Sandy and Blaine (Christopher Rich and Laura Malone).

In 1988, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Renee and Asa (Patricia Elliott and Phil Carey, l.) arrived at the altar alongside Tina and Cord (Andrea Evans and John Loprieno). Photo credit: ABC

In 1990, LOVING’s Louie and Kate (Bernard Barrow and Nada Rowand, above) and Rio and Rocky (Ric Telles and Rena Sofer) pledged their troth. Photo credit: courtesy Everett Collection

SUNSET BEACH’s final episode in 1999 saw two sets of newlyweds: Michael and Vanessa (Jason George and Sherri Saum, l.), and Meg and Ben (Susan Ward and Clive Robertson). Photo credit: NBC