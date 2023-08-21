Jason Morgan, GH (1991-2001; 2002-12; 2017-2021) Burton was a mega-popular, Daytime Emmy-winning mainstay on GH, where a brain injury transformed buttoned-up Jason into a motorcycle-riding, black T-shirt-wearing, mob-affiliated heartthrob. Jason was a man of few words, but Burton wore his heart on his sleeve. Photo credit: JPI

Dylan McAvoy, Y&R (2013-17) Burton’s GH follow-up saw him land in Genoa City — and pick up another Emmy — playing the surprise son of Nikki and Paul, who had doomed romances with a range of women, including Chelsea and Sharon. But compared to Jason, Dylan lacked a dash of magic. Photo credit: JPI