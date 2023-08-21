Jason Morgan, GH
(1991-2001; 2002-12; 2017-2021)
Burton was a mega-popular, Daytime Emmy-winning mainstay on GH, where a brain injury transformed buttoned-up Jason into a motorcycle-riding, black T-shirt-wearing, mob-affiliated heartthrob. Jason was a man of few words, but Burton wore his heart on his sleeve.
Dylan McAvoy, Y&R (2013-17)
Burton’s GH follow-up saw him land in Genoa City — and pick up another Emmy — playing the surprise son of Nikki and Paul, who had doomed romances with a range of women, including Chelsea and Sharon. But compared to Jason, Dylan lacked a dash of magic.
Harris Michaels, DAYS (1988, 2023; on BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER TWO, 2022)
Early in his career, Burton had a short Salem stint as a sleazy classmate of Eve’s — and it sent shockwaves through daytime when he was tapped to return decades later. Alas, since Hope exited the canvas, the oft-brainwashed Harris 2.0 has yet to find a meaningful storyline purpose.