Bill Spencer, B&B (2009-present)
Rebooting the Spencer clan as its sexy and powerful patriarch, Diamont’s soap standing rose to new heights when B&B scooped him up after his Y&R run.
Brad Carlton, Y&R (1985-96, 1998-2009)
Over his decades-plus in Genoa City, Diamont became a fan fave as Brad matured from groundskeeper to corporate shark and romanced the Abbott sisters, Traci and Ashley.
Carlo Forenza, DAYS (1984)
The then-green actor was only in his first soap gig for less than a year, not enough time to make a major impact as hunky Carlo, who had an ax to grind with Neil and seduced his wife, Liz.