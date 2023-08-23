Bill Spencer, B&B (2009-present) Rebooting the Spencer clan as its sexy and powerful patriarch, Diamont’s soap standing rose to new heights when B&B scooped him up after his Y&R run. Photo credit: JPI

Brad Carlton, Y&R (1985-96, 1998-2009) Over his decades-plus in Genoa City, Diamont became a fan fave as Brad matured from groundskeeper to corporate shark and romanced the Abbott sisters, Traci and Ashley. Photo credit: CBS