Soap Hopper B&B's Don Diamont

Credit: CBS & JPI

Bill Spencer, B&B (2009-present) Rebooting the Spencer clan as its sexy and powerful patriarch, Diamont’s soap standing rose to new heights when B&B scooped him up after his Y&R run.

Brad Carlton, Y&R (1985-96, 1998-2009) Over his decades-plus in Genoa City, Diamont became a fan fave as Brad matured from groundskeeper to corporate shark and romanced the Abbott sisters, Traci and Ashley.

Carlo Forenza, DAYS (1984) The then-green actor was only in his first soap gig for less than a year, not enough time to make a major impact as hunky Carlo, who had an ax to grind with Neil and seduced his wife, Liz.
