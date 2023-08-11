Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) and his boyfriend, Andrew Rannells, attended the Broadway opening of The Shark Is Broken on August 10. Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Soap alums Kevin Bacon (ex-Tim, GUIDING LIGHT et al) and Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy, AS THE WORLD TURNS) picketed for SAG-AFTRA in front of the Warner Bros. Building in New York City on August 8. Photo credit: INSTAR IMAGES

Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) and his GREY’S ANATOMY co-star, Harry Shum Jr., attended the MPTF NexGen Summer Party in Los Angeles, CA on August 6. Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) attended the opening night of Les Misérables at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, CA on August 3. Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren for Pantages Theatre/Shutterstock