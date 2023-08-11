Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) and his boyfriend, Andrew Rannells, attended the Broadway opening of The Shark Is Broken on August 10.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Soap alums Kevin Bacon (ex-Tim, GUIDING LIGHT et al) and Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy, AS THE WORLD TURNS) picketed for SAG-AFTRA in front of the Warner Bros. Building in New York City on August 8.
Photo credit: INSTAR IMAGES
Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) and his GREY’S ANATOMY co-star, Harry Shum Jr., attended the MPTF NexGen Summer Party in Los Angeles, CA on August 6.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) attended the opening night of Les Misérables at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, CA on August 3.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren for Pantages Theatre/Shutterstock
B&B and Y&R past cast members (from l.) Ian Buchanan (ex-James, B&B et al), Lauren Woodland (ex-Brittany, Y&R), Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch, Y&R), Bobbie Eakes (ex-Macy, B&B et al), Vincent Irizarry (ex-David, Y&R et al), Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R et al), J. Eddie Peck (ex-Cole, Y&R et al), Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice, Y&R), James Hyde (ex-Jeremy, Y&R et al) and Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R et al) took park in the Blast From the Past fan event in Burbank, CA on August 4.