Soap Faves Attend 50th Annual Saturn Awards

Credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Ming-Na Wn (ex-Lien, AS THE WORLD TURNS) took home the prize for Best Actress In a Streaming Series for HOUSE OF BOBA FETT.

Photo credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Denise Crosby (Carolyn, GH) made the scene.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Dee Wallace Stone (ex-Patricia, GH) was all smiles on the red carpet.

Photo credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R) wore a floral ensemble.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Susan Sullivan (ex-Maggie, FALCON CREST) was in attendance.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

