Soap Faves Attend 50th Annual Saturn Awards

Ming-Na Wn (ex-Lien, AS THE WORLD TURNS) took home the prize for Best Actress In a Streaming Series for HOUSE OF BOBA FETT.
Denise Crosby (Carolyn, GH) made the scene.
Dee Wallace Stone (ex-Patricia, GH) was all smiles on the red carpet.
Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R) wore a floral ensemble.
Susan Sullivan (ex-Maggie, FALCON CREST) was in attendance.
