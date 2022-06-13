Telfer

Soap Faves At The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) attended with his wife, Carmen Cusack, who was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in Flying Over Sunset.

Bryan Cranston (ex-Doug, LOVING) and wife Robyn made the scene.

Judith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) struck a dramatic pose on the red carpet.

Hamilton alum Renee Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) was all smiles.

