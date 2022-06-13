Soap Faves At The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/ShutterstockView gallery 4
Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) attended with his wife, Carmen Cusack, who was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in Flying Over Sunset.
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Bryan Cranston (ex-Doug, LOVING) and wife Robyn made the scene.
Photo credit: David M. Russell/CBS
Judith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) struck a dramatic pose on the red carpet.
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Hamilton alum Renee Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) was all smiles.
Photo credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
