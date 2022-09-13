Emmys

Soap Faves 74th Emmy Awards

Credit: Shutterstock

Soap Faves 74th Emmy Awards
Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT), who was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for OZARK, and his girlfriend, Kaley Cuoco, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Former PASSIONS co-stars and real-life husband and wife, Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) and Travis Schuldt (ex-Ethan), made the scene.  

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his work as Armond on THE WHITE LOTUS.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried (ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's THE DROPOUT.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Christopher Knight (ex-Dr. Andrews, B&B) reunited with his BRADY BUNCH co-stars (l. to r.) Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen (ex-Liza, Y&R) and Eve Plumb (ex-Dora, DAYS; ex-June, AMC).

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

J. Smith Cameron (ex-Nancy, GUIDING LIGHT), who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on SUCCESSION, posed with husband Kenneth Lonergan.

Photo credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

