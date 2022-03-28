Jordan

Soap Alums Shine At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon, ALL MY CHILDREN)

Photo credit: AFF-USA/STEVEN BERGMAN

Joan Collins (ex-Alexis, DYNATSTY)

Photo credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Judith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE)

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kevin Bacon (ex-Tim, GUIDING LIGHT) and wife Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia, ANOTHER WORLD)

Photo credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, ALL MY CHILDREN)

Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Laura Harrier (ex-Destiny, ONE LIFE TO LIVE)

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

