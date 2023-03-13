Soap Alums At The 95th Annual Academy Awards

ALL MY CHILDREN alums Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and husband Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) were all smiles on the red carpet with Ryan Seacrest, who co-hosts LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN.
Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) donned a gown by Zuhair Murad.
Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, ALL MY CHILDREN) went the classic route in a black tux by Louis Vuitton.
Nazanin Boniadi (ex-Leyla, GH/GH: NIGHT SHIFT) wore a floral frock.
Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) looked dapper in his tux.
Tia Carrere (ex-Jade, GH) was feeling green.
Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH) attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Matt Bomer (ex-Ben, GUIDING LIGHT) made the scene.
Judith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) showed her metal.
Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar, GUIDING LIGHT) attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with girlfriend Apryl Jones.
Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra, ALL MY CHILDREN) was as golden as an Oscar statue.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and partner G-Flip posed for the cameras.
