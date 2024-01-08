Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Julianne Moore, Justin Hartley, Matt Bomer

Soap Alumni Shine At The Golden Globes

Julianne Moore, Justin Hartley, Matt Bomer

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(2)

View gallery 7

Here’s a look at the glamorous showing soap alums made on the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7, 2024.

Soap Alumni Shine At The Golden Globes
1 of 7
Close gallery
Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her work in May December.

Photo credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R; ex-Fox, PASSIONS) presented the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television prize during the ceremony.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R) attended the awards with her husband, Justin Hartley.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was anything but basic in black.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) grabbed a selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy, ATWT; ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Orlando Bloom presented the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television, which went to Ali Wong.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Matt Bomer (ex-Ben, GUIDING LIGHT) was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in FELLOW TRAVELERS.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By
Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments