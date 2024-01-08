Soap Alumni Shine At The Golden Globes

Here’s a look at the glamorous showing soap alums made on the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7, 2024.
Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her work in May December.
Photo credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R; ex-Fox, PASSIONS) presented the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television prize during the ceremony.
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R) attended the awards with her husband, Justin Hartley.
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was anything but basic in black.
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) grabbed a selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet.
Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy, ATWT; ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Orlando Bloom presented the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television, which went to Ali Wong.
Photo credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Matt Bomer (ex-Ben, GUIDING LIGHT) was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in FELLOW TRAVELERS.
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
