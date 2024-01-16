Soap Alumni Shine At The 75th Annual Prime-Time Emmys

Here’s a look at the glamorous showing soap alums made at the 75th Annual Prime-Time Emmys, held on January 15, 2024.
Joan Collins (ex-Alexis, DYNASTY; ex-Alexandra, GUIDING LIGHT) was a sparkly presence on the red carpet.
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena, RYAN'S HOPE; ex-Sharla, ALL MY CHILDREN) participated in an onstage MARTIN reunion.
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson (ex-Cookie, EMPIRE) looked gorgeous in Versace.
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Justin Chambers (ex-Nick, ANOTHER WORLD) was accompanied by wife Kaila.
Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
James Pickens, Jr. (ex-Zack, ANOTHER WORLD) presented alongside fellow members of the GREY'S ANATOMY cast.
Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais (ex-Cynthia, MODELS INC.) was anything but basic in black.
Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kelsey Grammer (ex-Dr. Canard, ANOTHER WORLD) and Ted Danson (ex-Tom, SOMERSET; ex-Mitch/Chuck, THE DOCTORS), along with Rhea Perlman, were toasted as part of a CHEERS reunion.
Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
