Soap Alumni Shine At The 75th Annual Prime-Time Emmys

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images(2); Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Here’s a look at the glamorous showing soap alums made at the 75th Annual Prime-Time Emmys, held on January 15, 2024.

Soap Alumni Shine At The 75th Annual Prime-Time Emmys
Joan Collins (ex-Alexis, DYNASTY; ex-Alexandra, GUIDING LIGHT) was a sparkly presence on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena, RYAN'S HOPE; ex-Sharla, ALL MY CHILDREN) participated in an onstage MARTIN reunion.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson (ex-Cookie, EMPIRE) looked gorgeous in Versace.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin Chambers (ex-Nick, ANOTHER WORLD) was accompanied by wife Kaila.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

James Pickens, Jr. (ex-Zack, ANOTHER WORLD) presented alongside fellow members of the GREY'S ANATOMY cast.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais (ex-Cynthia, MODELS INC.) was anything but basic in black.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer (ex-Dr. Canard, ANOTHER WORLD) and Ted Danson (ex-Tom, SOMERSET; ex-Mitch/Chuck, THE DOCTORS), along with Rhea Perlman, were toasted as part of a CHEERS reunion.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

