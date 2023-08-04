Strike

Soap Actors Strike Gallery

Though soap actors are employed under SAG-AFTRA’s “Network Code” and not on strike, they still showed their support on the picket lines.

“The couple who strike together stay together,” declared Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH), with wife Alicia Hannah-Kim.

DAYS’s (from far l.) Galen Gering (Rafe), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Peter Porte (Dimitri) banded together.

“Fighting the good fight. #sag aftra #strike #solidarity,” reported Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS).

Rodney Van Johnson (Russell, B&B) made the scene in Los Angeles.

