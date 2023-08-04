Though soap actors are employed under SAG-AFTRA’s “Network Code” and not on strike, they still showed their support on the picket lines.

DAYS's (from far l.) Galen Gering (Rafe), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Peter Porte (Dimitri) banded together. Photo credit: Instagram

"Fighting the good fight. #sag aftra #strike #solidarity," reported Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Rodney Van Johnson (Russell, B&B) made the scene in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Instagram

"The couple who strike together stay together," declared Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH), with wife Alicia Hannah-Kim. Photo credit: Instagram