John Silva Played By: John Castellanos Air Flow: Legal eagle John arrived on July 7, 1989, and defended Derek against the charge that he raped Christine, which included trying to discredit her in court. Just when it looked like John’s prowess would get Derek off scot-free, another victim came forward to testify that she, too, had been sexually assaulted by the defendant and Derek was found guilty. The experience inspired Christine to become a lawyer, with John even becoming her mentor because of his impeccable ethics and fairness. John went on to defend Danny when he was framed for drug possession in 1990 and served as Christine’s legal counsel when she sued Michael Baldwin for sexual harassment in 1992. On the personal front, John dated Nina, who ultimately broke up with him because she deemed him too smart, and had a dalliance with Jill that he ended because her heart wasn’t in their relationship. Vanishing Act: On April 20, 2004, Silva was by client Victor’s side for a meeting with his probation officer (Vic had been convicted of commercial bribery). The lawyer’s subsequent absence was never addressed. Photo credit: JPI

Eden Baldwin Played By: Erin Sanders (2008), Vanessa Marano (2008-10) and Jessica Heap (2011-2013) Air Flow: Michael’s surprise half sister, Eden, showed up on September 22, 2008. She enticed Noah to party and lie, and for a time, Nick and Sharon forbade their son from associating with the troublemaker. Eventually, Noah and Eden become boyfriend and girlfriend, but in 2010, Eden moved to Paris to live with her aunt. In 2011, after she and Noah split, Eden moved back to the states and entered a rehab facility in Connecticut, where she was treated for bulimia. When she finally returned to Genoa City, she became involved with Daniel, but when he wanted a no-strings-attached liaison, she flirted with Ricky, who turned out to be a psychotic killer. He almost claimed Eden as another victim but she was rescued in time by Paul. Paul was accused of killing Ricky, and Eden’s memories of the fateful night he died became key to exonerating him. Eden also hooked up with Kyle, but by the end of 2012, their relationship had cooled. Vanishing Act: Eden’s appearances became more sporadic, and she was rarely seen outside of her occasional shifts as a barista at Crimson Lights. On January 31, 2013, Eden was working at the coffeehouse when Kevin and Chloe grilled her about a conversation she’d had with Adriana, who had stolen laundered money from them. She was never seen again. Photo credit: JPI

Alejandro “Alex” Chavez Played By: Ignacio Serricchio Air Flow: Alex, a police detective with NYPD, arrived in Genoa City on December 7, 2012, searching for his little sister, Adriana, who had absconded with the $10,000 that police had used for a sting operation and mailed it to ex-boyfriend Noah. Alex recovered the money and was hired by Paul at the GCPD. Alex had a steamy affair with Abby but eventually decided they were ill-suited for each other, although they carried on in a friends-with-benefits arrangement for a while. In 2013, Alex busted Kevin for a string of burglaries but instead of jail time, Fisher was offered a job as a computer hacker with the police, which put him and Officer Chavez in a cantankerous but amusing work relationship. Alex appeared to be corrupt when he met with local drug pusher, Courtney, to discuss her selling to high schoolers. However, it came out that Courtney was an undercover cop working with Alex to bring down a local drug ring. Vanishing Act: Alex curiously disappeared from the canvas before his and Courtney’s operation was completed; he was last seen on January 10, 2014, at the GCPD, working to solve Delia’s murder with Kevin. It was mentioned weeks later that he was “on assignment” from which he never returned. Photo credit: JPI