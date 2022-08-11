Amy Vining Played By: Shell Kepler Air Flow: Amy (played by Cari Ann Warder in 1975, then Kepler beginning in 1979) was raised believing that Laura was her older sister, but really, Amy’s parents had adopted Laura illegally. She came to Port Charles to reunite with Laura, who was newly married to Scotty, and joined the nursing staff at G.H. Known for her penchant for gossip, Amy had a short-lived 1982 romance with boxer Johnny and was devoted to her work and her surrogate family with Laura (she was the maid of honor at Laura’s wedding to Luke in 1981) and Laura’s birth mom, Lesley. Vanishing Act: On August 15, 2002, Amy was among the G.H. staffers milling near the boardroom while Alan grumbled about a recently-returned Rick Webber. She was never seen again, but in 2013, it was revealed that Amy had died off-camera when she was included in an “In Memoriam” segment of the Nurses’ Ball. Photo credit: ABC

Rosalie Martinez Played By: Elena Tovar Air Flow: On June 5, 2014, Rosalie was introduced as Nina’s private nurse, who knew that Nina was faking her inability to walk and was paid handsomely for her silence. When Nina’s hubby, Silas, realized that Nina was playing him, Rosalie was out of a job. After Rosalie had a drunken one-night stand with then-ELQ CEO Michael in 2015, he hired her as his personal assistant. Soon, it was revealed that Rosalie was secretly working with the Cassadines, who were trying to take over ELQ. In August, Lucas was gobsmacked to learn that his beau, Brad, was married — to Rosalie! The marriage was in name only, and had taken place so that Brad and Rosalie couldn’t be forced to testify against one another — which is why they couldn’t get a divorce, as it would mean a surefire trip to Pentonville for them both. Vanishing Act: On August 18, 2015, after Brad and Rosalie revealed their marital status to Lucas, she left the room to let the lovebirds talk and was never seen again. The last mention of Rosalie took place in February 2016, when Brad reported to Lucas that he’d secured a divorce from Rosalie (and remained vague about why he suddenly wasn’t concerned about the possibility of going to jail if he and Rosalie dissolved their union). The crime Brad and Rosalie committed, forcing them to the altar to begin with, was never revealed. Photo credit: JPI

Ric Lansing Played By: Rick Hearst Air Flow: Ric, who first appeared on November 8, 2002, was Sonny’s surprise half brother (they shared a mother, Adela), who had it in for Sonny and did nefarious things like kidnapping a pregnant Carly and stashing her in a panic room with eyes on raising her baby with his unwitting then-wife, Liz. After his second divorce from Liz, Ric wed Alexis, and they had a daughter, Molly, but his tryst with Sam helped doom the union. In 2009, after an affair with Sonny’s wife, Claudia, he took off for Los Angeles, where he presumably remained until he returned in 2014. Insisting he was a changed man, Ric courted Liz, but when Carly exposed him for hiring Hayden to pose as the amnesiac wife of “Jake Doe” (a.k.a. Drew-brainwashed-into-thinking-he-was-Jason), Liz dumped him. In 2015, Ric married Nina while secretly plotting with her mother/his lover, Madeline, to bilk her for her fortune. The truth came out, Nina annulled the union and Ric was out in the cold. Vanishing Act: On July 21, 2016, Ric made one final appearance, to urge Liz to think twice about going on a date with Franco, and has been MIA ever since. Photo credit: JPI