Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) opened up her personal album to show us a curated selection of images and to tell us about their significance.

Show And Tell With BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Jennifer Gareis 1 of 7 Close gallery 1 of 7 You being a goofball: “I recently saw the Barbie movie in NYC. Couldn’t miss out on this photo op!” 2 of 7 You on Halloween: “Halloween is always the best time with the kiddos. I never miss an opportunity to wear a costume.” Photo credit: PHOTOS COURTESY OF JENNIFER GAREIS 3 of 7 You celebrating your birthday: “Love including my B&B and Y&R girls on my birthday! [Katherine] Kelly’s [Lang, Brooke, c.] birthday is one week prior to mine so we often celebrate together.” 4 of 7 You in your happy place: “Paris and the Big Apple are tied. I love the food, art, culture and excitement.” Photo credit: PHOTOS COURTESY OF JENNIFER GAREIS 5 of 7 You enjoying a girls’ night out: “I have to get my fill in once in a while with my ladies [from l., former Y&R co-stars Tamara Clatterbuck, ex-Alice, Sharon Case, Sharon, and Lauren Woodland, ex-Brittany]. Love our girls’ nights!” 6 of 7 You at your most glamorous: “Ready for the Daytime Emmys!” 7 of 7 You at your least glamorous: “Boating with my dad is also a happy place, and it is also my least glamorous. Hair is a mess on a boat and no makeup.” You being a goofball: “I recently saw the Barbie movie in NYC. Couldn’t miss out on this photo op!” You on Halloween: “Halloween is always the best time with the kiddos. I never miss an opportunity to wear a costume.” Photo credit: PHOTOS COURTESY OF JENNIFER GAREIS You celebrating your birthday: “Love including my B&B and Y&R girls on my birthday! [Katherine] Kelly’s [Lang, Brooke, c.] birthday is one week prior to mine so we often celebrate together.” You in your happy place: “Paris and the Big Apple are tied. I love the food, art, culture and excitement.” Photo credit: PHOTOS COURTESY OF JENNIFER GAREIS You enjoying a girls’ night out: “I have to get my fill in once in a while with my ladies [from l., former Y&R co-stars Tamara Clatterbuck, ex-Alice, Sharon Case, Sharon, and Lauren Woodland, ex-Brittany]. Love our girls’ nights!” You at your most glamorous: “Ready for the Daytime Emmys!” You at your least glamorous: “Boating with my dad is also a happy place, and it is also my least glamorous. Hair is a mess on a boat and no makeup.”