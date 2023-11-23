Show And Tell With BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Jennifer Gareis

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) opened up her personal album to show us a curated selection of images and to tell us about their significance.
You being a goofball: “I recently saw the Barbie movie in NYC. Couldn’t miss out on this photo op!”
You on Halloween: “Halloween is always the best time with the kiddos. I never miss an opportunity to wear a costume.”
Photo credit: PHOTOS COURTESY OF JENNIFER GAREIS
You celebrating your birthday: “Love including my B&B and Y&R girls on my birthday! [Katherine] Kelly’s [Lang, Brooke, c.] birthday is one week prior to mine so we often celebrate together.”
You in your happy place: “Paris and the Big Apple are tied. I love the food, art, culture and excitement.”
Photo credit: PHOTOS COURTESY OF JENNIFER GAREIS
You enjoying a girls’ night out: “I have to get my fill in once in a while with my ladies [from l., former Y&R co-stars Tamara Clatterbuck, ex-Alice, Sharon Case, Sharon, and Lauren Woodland, ex-Brittany]. Love our girls’ nights!”
You at your most glamorous: “Ready for the Daytime Emmys!”
You at your least glamorous: “Boating with my dad is also a happy place, and it is also my least glamorous. Hair is a mess on a boat and no makeup.”
