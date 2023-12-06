Seven Memorable YOUNG AND RESTLESS Hostage-Takers

Victor Newman In 1981, Victor (Eric Braeden. r.) was so enraged when his then-wife, Julia, bedded Michael (Nick Benedict) that the testy tycoon imprisoned his rival in a modified bomb shelter. Victor then proceeded to mentally torture Michael for weeks, by turns starving him and offering him a dead rat for dinner. Julia discovered her lover and released him, but they didn't get very far —Victor showed up and the two men brawled, accidentally knocking a pregnant Julia down a flight of stairs, causing her to miscarry. Photo credit: CBS

LIsa Mansfield In 1988, Brad was married to Traci, when his first wife, Lisa (Lynne Harbaugh) showed up to reclaim him. When she was rebuffed, the loon switched to Plan B and had Brad deposited in a cage she had built in a remote cabin. Lisa then hired celebrity impersonator Rich Little (pictured) to mimic Brad's voice and recorded a good-bye message from "Brad" to Traci, who was crushed to think Brad had left her for Lisa. Lisa only became more unhinged as her efforts to force Brad to love her proved fruitless. When Lauren arrived in the area to go skiing with Jack, she was shocked to see Lisa in a local drug store and followed her back to the cabin. There, a horrified Lauren found a locked-up Brad; Lisa then tossed her into the cage with him. Jack eventually came to their rescue, and Lisa went on the run. Photo credit: Alex Berliner

Clint Radison In 2009, Clint (James Michael Gregary) was paroled after serving nearly two decades in prison for trying to steal Katherine’s fortune back in 1990. Clint once again set his sights on Katherine's money and held her (and later Esther) hostage with the help of Annie (Marcia Wallace). Kevin (Greg Rikaart, r.) also wound up on Clint's list of captives, and remained locked up even after Kay and Esther were rescued. Clint also brainwashed Kevin into robbing banks, but never got the chance to enjoy the resulting windfall, because he dropped dead from a heart attack. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

Patty Williams In 2009, Paul’s psycho sister, Patty (Stacy Haiduk, r.), was on the run from the law when Gloria and Jeffrey escorted her to the Abbott cabin and tied her up. The bumbling duo left to claim Victor and Jack’s ramson money for Patty’s return but Colleen (Tammin Sursok) showed up at the cabin and removed Patty’s restraints. Patty then led Collen by gunpoint to a deserted summer camp that Patty attended as a child and tied Colleen to a tree. When Patty was bitten by a spider and collapsed, Colleen freed herself and promised to return with help. Tragically, though, Colleen's canoe tipped over while rowing across the lake, hitting her head in the process, and she died from her injuries. After Patty shot Victor, Paul convinced her to turn herself in to the authorities. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Sarah Smythe In 2010, Sheila’s never-before-mentioned-but-equally-as-batty sister, Sarah (Tracey E. Bregman, r.) underwent plastic surgery to look exactly like Lauren in a sinister plot to exact revenge on the department store queen for killing Shelia, who was actually still alive (that’s another story). With the help of Sheila’s surprise kids, Ryder and Daisy, Sarah overpowered a nosy Jana (Emily O’Brien) and threw her in a cage at an abandoned zoo, then added Lauren to her list of captives. Sarah assumed Lauren’s identity and wreaked havoc until Lauren and Jana escaped, and during a showdown in a hall of mirrors, Lauren shot Sarah dead. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Kelly Andrews In 2015, Jack (Peter Bergman) was kidnapped while honeymooning with Phyllis and replaced with his lookalike, Marco, a former South American drug lord. This was all part of Victor’s plan to have “Jack” merge Jabot with Newman Enterprises, while the real deal was strapped to a bed and watched over by his crazy ex-girlfriend, Kelly (Cady McClain). She professed her undying love but withheld food and water when he didn’t act like the feeling was mutual. Then one day, Jack woke up to find Kelly next to him, dead and covered in blood. He wriggled free, returned home and blew up Victor’s whole scheme. Victor served six months behind bars and given two years of community service. Marco was remanded back to his Peruvian jail, where Victor arranged to have him killed. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com