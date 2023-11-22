Seven Memorable Soap Thanksgivings

ALL MY CHILDREN, 1989 Joe (Ray MacDonnell, near l.) and Ruth (Mary Fickett, near l.) were caught off-guard when Tad’s (Michael E. Knight) birth mother, Opal (Jill Larson) crashed their meal. Photo credit: Ann Limongello/ABC

ONE LIFE TO LIVE, 1996 Carlotta (Patricia Mauceri, near l.) served free meals to the Angel Square community. Photo credit: Ann Limongello/ABC

GENERAL HOSPITAL, 1996 (From l.) Justus (Joseph C. Phillips), Keesha (Senait Ashenafi), A.J. (Sean Kanan), Emily (Amber Tamblyn), Monica (Leslie Charleson), Alan (Stuart Damon), Lila (Anna Lee), Edward (John Ingle) and Ned (Wally Kurth) gathered for the holiday ... and, of course, wound up eating pizza. Photo credit: Cathy Blaivas/ABC

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, 2007 Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) were on kitchen duty as the Winters family spent their first Thanksgiving without presumed-dead Drucilla. Photo credit: Brian Lowe/jpistudios.com

AS THE WORLD TURNS, 2009 Holden (Jon Hensley, near l.) gave Emma (Kathleen Widdoes) the tool to cut the hubbard squash for the final time on the show's last Thanksgiving episode. Photo credit: George DeSota/jpistudios.com

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, 2013 As the Forresters and their friends gathered for Thanksgiving for the first time since Stephanie's passing, Hope (then-Kim Matula) began a new tradition, asking the guests to share what they were grateful for about one another. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com