Seven Memorable Soap Thanksgivings

As the soaps celebrate another Turkey Day, Digest looks back at some daytime Thanksgivings of yore.
ALL MY CHILDREN, 1989
Joe (Ray MacDonnell, near l.) and Ruth (Mary Fickett, near l.) were caught off-guard when Tad’s (Michael E. Knight) birth mother, Opal (Jill Larson) crashed their meal.
Photo credit: Ann Limongello/ABC
ONE LIFE TO LIVE, 1996
Carlotta (Patricia Mauceri, near l.) served free meals to the Angel Square community.
Photo credit: Ann Limongello/ABC
GENERAL HOSPITAL, 1996
(From l.) Justus (Joseph C. Phillips), Keesha (Senait Ashenafi), A.J. (Sean Kanan), Emily (Amber Tamblyn), Monica (Leslie Charleson), Alan (Stuart Damon), Lila (Anna Lee), Edward (John Ingle) and Ned (Wally Kurth) gathered for the holiday ... and, of course, wound up eating pizza.
Photo credit: Cathy Blaivas/ABC
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, 2007
Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) were on kitchen duty as the Winters family spent their first Thanksgiving without presumed-dead Drucilla.
Photo credit: Brian Lowe/jpistudios.com
AS THE WORLD TURNS, 2009
Holden (Jon Hensley, near l.) gave Emma (Kathleen Widdoes) the tool to cut the hubbard squash for the final time on the show's last Thanksgiving episode.
Photo credit: George DeSota/jpistudios.com
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, 2013
As the Forresters and their friends gathered for Thanksgiving for the first time since Stephanie's passing, Hope (then-Kim Matula) began a new tradition, asking the guests to share what they were grateful for about one another.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
DAYS OF OUR LIVES, 2015
The Bradys and their friends converged at the pub following Bo's "death", and left a chair empty for him.
Photo credit: JJohnson/jpistudios.com
