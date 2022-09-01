Stamos

September Hot Photos

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

John Stamos (ex-Blackie, GH), wife Caitlin, and their son, Billy, 4, attended Disney Junior’s MARVEL’s SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS VIP event in Santa Monica, CA on August 27.

