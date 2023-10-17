Childhood photo with dad Dale Perelman: “So that’s me and my dad. I must have been around three, I’m guessing, because I don’t think anyone with agency over themselves would opt for that bowl haircut. I don’t know if I did something bad and my parents were punishing me or what the deal was but I was rocking that bowl cut. I think my father is thinking, ‘That’s what you get.’ ” Photo credit: Courtesy of Sean Kanan

Early headshot, 1989: “This one must have been right around Karate Kid III because I look like I did in the movie but the hair has grown in, and I’m also really thin. I had lost a lot of weight from a surgery that I had at the time. Early head shot with the Olan Mills [photo studio] background.”

GH promotional shoot, 1993: “The dueling golden helmets! It’s a tough call as to who had the better hair between me and Stevie [Burton, then-Jason, GH; Harris, DAYS], the Quartermaine brothers. That was a good period on the show.” Photo credit: ABC

Photo shoot, 2003: “What am I wearing here? Seeing some interesting highlights going on with the George Michael-esque scruff!” Photo credit: JPI

Martial arts shoot with Rick Hearst (ex-Whip et al): “They had Rick and me doing some martial arts on the show, which was a lot of fun. I loved working with Rick. I actually met Rick when he was a waiter at a restaurant called Café L.A. on Sunset Blvd. I was an unemployed actor and I used to go in there and we would talk about how we were going to make it someday and then Rick left for New York and had a lot of success there on GUIDING LIGHT as Alan-Michael Spaulding. I was so happy for him. The last time I saw Rick was when I was filming COBRA KAI. I was in Atlanta and we got to spend some time together, which was great. He is still a dear friend.” Photo credit: JPI

On the B&B set with Lesley-Anne Down, ex-Jackie, 2004: “There’s me and Lesley-Anne playing strip chess. That was during the whole Massimo story. I loved working with her. I adore her. Her husband, Don FauntLeRoy, was a DP on COBRA KAI so working with Don was terrific. He is a great guy. Small world, huh?” Photo credit: JPI