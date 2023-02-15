MILLS

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) is looking forward to a continued and successful collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, a video game developer based in Helsinki, Finland. “I’ve voiced a few games with them before, which includes one called Quantum Break, where they used my likeness and voice for the [character of] Beth Wilder,” explains the actress. “After that one, Sam Lake, who’s the head of Remedy, called and asked me, ‘Hey, we wrote another role for you, would you like to do it?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, hell, yeah.’ That turned out to be Control, which came out in 2019 and has been my biggest one yet. I play Jesse Faden, so I’m the face of Control and they just announced that they will be coming out with the sequel, Control 2. A lot of it’s top-secret for now, so there’s not much I can say about it.” Working on the project will require trips to Finland, which is fine with Hope. “It’s one of my favorite places,” she raves. “There’s actually a town called North Pole, where you can stay in these really nice igloos. I’m not kidding, so I really hope to visit there this year.”

Alley Mills (Heather, GH) is having a blast crossing on-screen paths with Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Tristan Rogers (Robert). “Dominic is really great and I really enjoy working with him,” she reports. “He’s just a doll! Heather is such a flirt, and I feel like I’ve had good chemistry with him. And then Tristan, I just love. I had such a great time with him. He is so fun to work with and we had the chance to talk and he told me all the history of GENERAL HOSPITAL, because he knows everything! He told me about Liz Taylor [guest-starring as Helena] during the heyday. We developed a real kinship from just spending the afternoon together talking, so when I’m doing scenes with him, it felt like Heather could just be really flirty with him, too, and seductive. Not like she’s going to date him, but she flatters him and he likes it [laughs]! But they’re both great, fun, sexy guys — which I guess you have to be to be on a soap opera!”

