1 of 2

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) is looking forward to a continued and successful collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, a video game developer based in Helsinki, Finland. “I’ve voiced a few games with them before, which includes one called Quantum Break, where they used my likeness and voice for the [character of] Beth Wilder,” explains the actress. “After that one, Sam Lake, who’s the head of Remedy, called and asked me, ‘Hey, we wrote another role for you, would you like to do it?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, hell, yeah.’ That turned out to be Control, which came out in 2019 and has been my biggest one yet. I play Jesse Faden, so I’m the face of Control and they just announced that they will be coming out with the sequel, Control 2. A lot of it’s top-secret for now, so there’s not much I can say about it.” Working on the project will require trips to Finland, which is fine with Hope. “It’s one of my favorite places,” she raves. “There’s actually a town called North Pole, where you can stay in these really nice igloos. I’m not kidding, so I really hope to visit there this year.”

Photo credit: JPI