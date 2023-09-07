GH’s Maurice Benard has enjoyed seeing the thaw between his character, Sonny, and Maura West’s alter ego, Ava. “The relationship we have now is cool as hell!” he enthuses. “The relationship we had before,” back when Sonny was holding Ava’s feet to the fire for killing Connie, and later, for her role in Morgan’s death, “I told Maura, ‘I’ve never seen a relationship like this anywhere, where I treat you like dirt and people are kind of cool with it!’ But now the way we [interact] has changed. There’s a lot more respect between them in everything they’re doing. It isn’t just him treating her badly, and I think that’s really good.” Benard appreciates that due to their shared daughter, Avery, Sonny is currently stepping up to assist Ava with her Mason-induced woes. “That’s the cool thing; whoever thought of Sonny having so many kids — even though I’m done with Sonny having kids! — it’s been the smartest thing because that’s the reason he has to help her. I don’t think if they thought of that when they were [scripting the many births of Sonny’s offspring], but it was a good idea!” Photo credit: ABC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) was thrilled to kick off her summer in Monte Carlo, attending the 62nd TV Festival with some of her co-stars. “This was my first time [on a cast trip] after 33 years,” she relays. “So it was nice to be included and asked to join. And I had the time of my life with Sean [Kanan, Deacon], Patrick Duffy [Stephen] and Linda Purl [Lucy]. We were all asked to go and a really fabulous time was had by all. The red carpet events were just jammed with fans and it was really nice to see our fans from overseas and to be a part of that whole experience.” Brown took the reins for a special night for the group. “We didn’t have a lot of down time but I did plan a dinner for myself and Sean and his wife and Patrick and Linda in a little medieval village called Éze. We went to a two-star Michelin hotel and had a beautiful dinner overlooking the Mediterranean. It was really quite spectacular.” The week before the event, the actress hit the City of Light. “I spent the first week in Paris with a girlfriend shopping,” she reports. “We had a wonderful time and then I did some press for the show there with our local affiliates. I just made the most out of the entire trip. It was fabulous." Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The long-awaited reveal of Victor’s death by plane crash on DAYS, following the real-life passing of actor John Aniston, provided riveting heartfelt material for the show’s cast. “It all happened in the course of a couple of episodes,” recounts Wally Kurth (Justin), who began portraying Victor’s nephew back in 1987. “I loved playing these scenes. I remember how I let it sink in and didn’t rush to the end [emotional] result. I love playing scenes where the characters and the audience are experiencing something at the same time. I enjoy that, putting it out there and allowing it to unfold. And, hopefully, it’s truthful.” Kurth shares that the material was pretty intense. “As an actor, those scenes are always hard, the difficult dramatic stuff,” he notes. “But the challenge is also rewarding in the sense that we get to experience the end of an era with a character, and we’re able to express that for ourselves and also for the audience. That’s what’s really magical about soap operas. We, as well as the fans, followed Victor’s journey for the last 35 or 40 years. We all feel an incredible connection to him. So it’s powerful, and it felt powerful playing it." Photo credit: ABC