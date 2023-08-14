2 of 2

You can count Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) as another admirer of Trevor St. John (Tucker). “I love working with him and I love watching him because you just never know what he’s going to do,” praises the actress. “The script could be written one way and he’ll play it in a way that just surprises you because he does it differently than what we did in rehearsal. He just constantly keeps you on your toes and I love that about him. Choices like Tucker taking his shoes off to make himself comfortable in the Abbott home brings humor to the scene, even if Trevor isn’t trying to be funny. He just does things that surprise you and it brings such joy to me.” Ordway’s pleasure is only doubled when Ashley is included in scenes. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Eileen’s [Davidson, Ashley] for what seems like forever, so anytime I get to work with her and Trevor is like getting a front-row seat to their amazing talents because you just never know what’s going to happen,” she marvels. “I love watching Eileen’s reactions to what Trevor is doing. She knows exactly how to play to him. Those characters have made this decision that they’re a team when it comes to a relationship or a business deal and I love watching what happens with them because of Eileen and Trevor.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock