Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) has done nothing to personalize his dressing room since he joined the GH cast two years ago. “There’s literally nothing up on my wall, there’s no decoration, there’s nothing of personality in the room at all,” he reports. “All there is is a couch that was already there, a table and my tea kettle.” Its mega-minimalism is a stark contrast to his real-life digs. “My house is very much influenced by me and my design choices,” Mathison notes. “And I’ve done a lot of decorating in every [dressing] room I’ve ever been in. I did my room at ALL MY CHILDREN [where he played Ryan] with beautiful walnut picture frames, and black- and-white pictures, and rugs and couches. When I was at ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, I brought in a beautiful, elaborate antique coffee table and hung photos and had rugs and ottomans and all sorts of stuff. In my HOME & FAMILY trailer, I had, like, 400 photos and I did lighting and I brought in my own personal touch as much as I could.” When he got to GH, he explains, “Part of me was like, ‘I’m kind of done with that! I just want to keep it neutral and not have it be so much effort.’ ” Plus, Mathison chuckles, “A couple of the shows that I’ve done [major dressing room design] on have been canceled, and I don’t want to be a jinx!”

Photo credit: JPI

You can count Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) as another admirer of Trevor St. John (Tucker). “I love working with him and I love watching him because you just never know what he’s going to do,” praises the actress. “The script could be written one way and he’ll play it in a way that just surprises you because he does it differently than what we did in rehearsal. He just constantly keeps you on your toes and I love that about him. Choices like Tucker taking his shoes off to make himself comfortable in the Abbott home brings humor to the scene, even if Trevor isn’t trying to be funny. He just does things that surprise you and it brings such joy to me.” Ordway’s pleasure is only doubled when Ashley is included in scenes. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Eileen’s [Davidson, Ashley] for what seems like forever, so anytime I get to work with her and Trevor is like getting a front-row seat to their amazing talents because you just never know what’s going to happen,” she marvels. “I love watching Eileen’s reactions to what Trevor is doing. She knows exactly how to play to him. Those characters have made this decision that they’re a team when it comes to a relationship or a business deal and I love watching what happens with them because of Eileen and Trevor.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

