Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) has done nothing to personalize his dressing room since he joined the GH cast two years ago. “There’s literally nothing up on my wall, there’s no decoration, there’s nothing of personality in the room at all,” he reports. “All there is is a couch that was already there, a table and my tea kettle.” Its mega-minimalism is a stark contrast to his real-life digs. “My house is very much influenced by me and my design choices,” Mathison notes. “And I’ve done a lot of decorating in every [dressing] room I’ve ever been in. I did my room at ALL MY CHILDREN [where he played Ryan] with beautiful walnut picture frames, and black- and-white pictures, and rugs and couches. When I was at ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, I brought in a beautiful, elaborate antique coffee table and hung photos and had rugs and ottomans and all sorts of stuff. In my HOME & FAMILY trailer, I had, like, 400 photos and I did lighting and I brought in my own personal touch as much as I could.” When he got to GH, he explains, “Part of me was like, ‘I’m kind of done with that! I just want to keep it neutral and not have it be so much effort.’ ” Plus, Mathison chuckles, “A couple of the shows that I’ve done [major dressing room design] on have been canceled, and I don’t want to be a jinx!”
Photo credit: JPI