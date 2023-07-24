on Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) had an incredibly memorable celebrity encounter while waiting for his big break as actor. “I was a bartender at a Hollywood hot spot called Morton’s back in the day, in the 1980s,” he begins. “Sean Connery and his wife came in for dinner with Roger Moore and his wife and Michael Caine and his wife! Now, Roger Moore and Sean Connery, obviously, both played James Bond, and Michael Caine had played Harry Palmer, one of the other great English spies. So, here they are, the three great English spies! And Connery is the one who inspired me to become an actor. He gets up to go to go to the restroom and I walked out from behind the bar and followed him in, and he was at the sink, washing his hands. I said, ‘Mr. Connery, I just have to tell you, you inspired me to take the path of life that I am on today.’ And he looked at me, standing there wearing a bartender’s uniform. He said, ‘Thank you very much,’ and walked out of the bathroom and that was the last I ever talked to him!” Photo credit: Shutterstock

Terrell Ransom Jr., who played DAYS’s Theo from 2008-15 and recently turned up for a short stint as Jerry, was eager to meet the soap’s current Theo, Cameron Johnson, when he reported back to work. “I wasn’t even sure if he’d even know who I was,” admits Ransom Jr. “But Cameron was like, ‘So you played Theo before, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah. I played him for about seven years.’ He was like, ‘Wow, that’s cool. It must be polarizing coming back.’ He made me feel welcome coming back. That was really cool. Honestly, I didn’t know how it would be. I didn’t know if meeting him would be awkward or anything, but it wasn’t at all. We kind of flowed pretty well. Cameron was super nice. He’s super-cool. I watched some of the scenes he did, and he’s a very good actor.” Unfortunately, Ransom Jr. didn’t take any selfies with Cameron, while he was back at DAYS. “I feel so bad,” he notes. “My mom was like, ‘Make sure you get pictures.’ And then I just didn’t.” While his mom was likely to overlook that, there’s one thing that did happen that he didn’t necessarily want her to find out about. “I hadn’t gotten that much sleep the night before one of the days I was working, and I fell asleep in my dressing room,” he recounts. “They usually call you on the phone to say they need you to come upstairs to hair and makeup or they need you to come up for wardrobe. Because I had fallen asleep, they were like, ‘Is Terrell here? We can’t get him on the phone.’ They had to come down to my dressing room and knock on the door. They had to knock twice, because I’m a really deep sleeper.” Photo credit: Deidhra Fahey

B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) was happy to be included in the show’s recent trip to Italy. “I was very excited for this trip, and that Carter was going to be there to help with everything going on,” raves the actor of his first European location shoot. “I loved going to Rome. It was amazing. My wife [Shay] came out towards the end of the shoot, and after a day of taping Annika [Noelle, Hope] and I would just roam around Rome. We would go sight-seeing and we would have a destination but we would never make it there. We would get sidetracked by all the beauty because there is just so much to take in. It was amazing to see all the structures that have remained for hundreds of years, and then you’d have an Apple store right next to it. It was weird to see history and present day on top of each other. And the food! That was a real problem. It was everything I ever imagined. Shay and I, after we wrapped, we went to Florence, as well, and what a beautiful romantic city that was, too. It was hard to get me to come back home. If it wasn’t for the boy [son Christian] and the job, I think I could have roughed it.” Photo credit: Instagram