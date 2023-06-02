B&B’s Sheila may not be happy being in prison again but her portrayer, Kimberlin Brown, is thrilled that the story leads to more scenes with her real-life pal, Ken Hanes, as the also incarcerated Mike. “Ken is such an incredibly talented actor,” Brown raves. “He always brings something new and fun to the table, and I am excited to have this opportunity to work with him again. We are quite the team together and let’s be honest, Sheila needs somebody who just accepts her for who and what she is. When he gets all misty-eyed looking at her ...she can do no wrong in Mike’s eyes. I am just so happy to be back working with Ken again.” Brown admits there are some pitfalls, though, stating, “Sometimes, it is tough to keep a straight face [laughs]. We were doing scenes recently and he had this line, and you can’t help but smile and laugh because it is so endearing and so true to his character. It is just adorable. Talk about the old saying that love is blind. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

As the story of Willow’s leukemia battle has progressed on GH, Katelyn MacMullen has gotten plenty of opportunities to finesse her fainting technique. “The first time I had to faint, I remember just being like, ‘Okay, just give in to it!’ and I think I just kind of fell into Maurice’s [Benard, Sonny] arms,” she recalls. “But more recently, I shot scenes with Cynthia [Watros, Nina] and Laura [Wright, Carly] where Willow freaks out on Nina after she comes inside the gatehouse and someone told me that before, when they had seen someone faint, they looked at the other person with a look of, like, ‘Oh, no, oh, no.’ It’s almost like your first instinct [in portraying a fainting spell] is to just kind of roll your eyes back and fall, but in fact, you’re trying to focus on someone because you know something is about to happen, you can feel that it’s about to happen. So I guess my technique now is to really try to focus on the person I’m talking to in the scene and show that Willow knows that it’s about to happen before it actually happens. Photo credit: ABC

Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS) had a ball doing the DAYS miniseries, BEYOND SALEM, in 2021, and admits to having some initial co-star confusion. “I remember getting the call and them saying, and you’re gonna be working with Billie,’ ” he explains. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, Billie. I wonder who Billie is? He must be another cop or something.’ And then I look and I’m like, ‘You’re kidding. Lisa Rinna?’ And I’m a fan of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, so this kind of was a little dream come true. I totally played it cool and didn’t say anything for most of our shooting together until the end. I was like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m a big fan.’ We had a pretty ambitious dance combination that she picked up way quicker than I did. It was fun because we got to work with her choreographer on DANCING WITH THE STARS [Louis Van Amstel] and he knew what she was capable of way more than I did, and in some cases more than she did. So when she would kick her leg up high and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s impressive,’ he would say, ‘You got more in you,’ and she would do it again and again, and you could see the incredible relationship that they had and how he just pulled the magic from her. So it was great; it was great working with all of them. Photo credit: JPI