Despite his evildoings as DAYS’s Xander, Paul Telfer garners a lot of sympathy for his character from fans, especially those of the female variety. “Obviously, I try to play Xander as vulnerable and sensitive and not a complete monster,” says the actor. “And I’m always looking for ways to give him little gestures and ways of glancing at people that communicate that he is actually quite sweet and does want good things for people, but he’s just so in his own way. It always feels like a compliment when people like it, but at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness. I really worry about what their husbands and brothers are like. I hope they’re not like Xander.’ ” Telfer admits he’s received some memorable comments on social media, along with some interesting odes to Xander over the years. “I won’t go into too much grisly detail, but I get sent pictures and I guess you could call it long poetry that features a méelange of me and Xander,” recounts Telfer with a laugh. “There’s a blurring of reality and fantasy there. I try and just take it in the spirit it’s intended.”

Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock