Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice) is thrilled that her first soap home is marking an historic milestone. “That show changed my life,” she relays. “I came into daytime through Y&R in 1998. Alice was only supposed to be on for six episodes and it ended up being two-and-a-half years of my life. Coming back in 2017, it was like coming home. In between, I was lucky enough to do GENERAL HOSPITAL [as Tammy] and DAYS [as Barb], which were such wonderful experiences, but Y&R is my soft spot. I made the best friends in the world. I love the people I met at Y&R and by extension, B&B, too. We’ve become this merged family. There’s no connection in the world like that of daytime actors. Between the love and respect we all have for each other, it’s just the best.” Clatterbuck has enjoyed seeing her one-time young co-star, Camryn Grimes (Mariah; ex-Cassie), grow up in front of her eyes. “I’d seen her over the years at events but working with her again as an adult was fantastic,” the actresss smiles. “We were constantly cracking up. We had so much fun. Nothing has changed with her work. Even as a little girl, she was so in the moment. She still has that brilliance and intuition, but now she’s this drop-dead gorgeous woman. She’s phenomenal. I will always cherish my time at Y&R.” Photo credit: JPI

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) remembers his first day as Y&R’s Diego in 2002 like it was yesterday. “On my first day, my first scene, I was in bed with Sharon [Case, Sharon], and I thought, ‘Welcome to daytime,’ ” he chuckles. “I screen-tested with Heather Tom [ex-Victoria] and really enjoyed working with her and Sharon and Joshua Morrow [Nick], Eric Braeden [Victor] and Peter Bergman [Jack]. I was just surrounded by such incredible, gifted talent. Heather and I had some really good stuff together and I made my grandmother extremely happy. I said, ‘This is my grandmother’s favorite show; if I can be on her show, she can see me every day and not worry about me, but knowing that I’m working.’ ” Once Vaughan landed the gig, his grandma had a special request. “She said, ‘Hey, one favor,’ and I said, ‘What is it?’ She said, ‘Get me an autographed photo of Shemar Moore [ex-Malcolm],’ and I was like, ‘Okay, done.’ and Shemar came through for me.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Damian (Danny) holds an unofficial place of honor in Y&R history. “I was the hair consultant,” he laughs. “I heard Tracey [E. Bregman, Lauren] was on THE TALK and told the story about me showing her how to do her hair. I’m really honored.” Bregman isn’t the only one he helped with tresses. “I did Jeanne Cooper’s [ex-Katherine] hair one time,” he shares. “We got invited to Natchez, Mississippi, for a fundraiser event, black tie. And we get to Mississippi and with the humidity level and how hot it is, hair doesn’t respond. We’re staying at this beautiful inn and right before the dinner, I get a call and it’s Jeanne and she was like, ‘Michael. It’s Jeanniie. I’m having problems with my hair, I need your help. Please come down. I know you’re really an expert with hair.’ So I took my mousse, my gel, my dryer, everything went down, and I styled her hair for the party. I’m not a hairdresser, but that was a fun time. I had it so tall; it was fantastic.” Photo credit: JPI