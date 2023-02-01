Rodney Van Johnson, who’s new to B&B as Sheila’s attorney, has fond memories of his run as PORT CHARLES’s Sebastian. “I really enjoyed playing a doctor,” he enthuses. “It was hard because of all the technical terms you had to say, but it was a fun challenge.” Van Johnson’s time on the show was particularly memorable, he says, because “I had the chance to work with an incredible actor [Mitch Longley, ex-Dr. Matt Harmon] who was in a wheelchair. I had never worked with anyone in a wheelchair before and what was really cool was, at that time, they had him in a wheelchair that stood up [the Parastep -1], and so he could stand up and perform surgery. I remember at that time, Christopher Reeve [ex-Ben, LOVE OF LIFE] was [also using a wheelchair to aid in his mobility], so they were trying to get that wheelchair, which was extremely expensive. I would say that story was incredibly memorable, and I really enjoyed working with him. He was great.” Photo credit: JPI

When Scotty impulsively proposed to Liesl during GH’s 15,000th episode last year, portrayer Kin Shriner put his own spin on the material. He explains, “That morning, I was listening to a Chubby Checker song called ‘Changes’ and the lyrics were, ‘I’ve been running wild through my life, I never knew which way the wind was blowing,’ and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to see if I can incorporate that into my proposal to Obrecht to jazz it up!’ I didn’t think that they would really care because the gag was, she said no and that I did it in front of all of those women! I thought, ‘What fool would propose to his new girlfriend in front of five women? And three of them [Bobbie, Laura and Lucy] are his exes!’ But our director, Phideaux [Xavier], said, ‘Kin, if Scott proposed at the Metro Court, yeah, it might have worked, but if he proposes to her in front of all his exes, it’s going to be funnier!’ I said, ‘All right!’ So, I made a fool out of myself, but I was pleased with it because I was able to tweak it to make it work, and people seemed to enjoy it, which is always what you hope for.” Photo credit: ABC

Y&R’s Zuleyka Silver (Audra) is delighted to be crossing storyline paths with Trevor St. John [Tucker]. “I think he’s extremely talented and I love just observing how he works,” the actress praises. “I was talking to him just recently and asked, ‘You’re so great at using your environment when you’re acting. Is that a conscious or subconscious thing?’ And he said, ‘Oh, it’s subconscious.’ I really look up to him as an actor and I feel like I’m learning from just watching him. He has the all these little specific mannerisms as Tucker, which I think is just brilliant. He’s so fun to work with because he’s always surprising me. I’ll read a scene and I’ll have a certain idea of what I’m going to do, and then he’ll sometimes do something completely different. I love that because I don’t like to be married to my choices. I’ll just play off of him and that’s what makes it really fun and surprising on set. When I know we’re working together, I get excited, and try to guess, ‘What are you gonna do today?’ I love that because it reminds me to stay open and just go with him. At the end of the day, it reminds me of why I got into acting.” Photo credit: Rey Trajano