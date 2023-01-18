Bell

Check It Out

Scene and Heard

Bell

Credit: JPI

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
Laurlalee Bell (Christine, Y&R) is hoping that a couple of projects with good friend Martha Byrne (ex-Lily, AS THE WORLD TURNS) will come to fruition in 2023. “We had two deals on the table, something that we were producing when Covid hit,” sighs the actress. “So Martha and I kind of took a little bit of a break, so hopefully we’ll be getting back to those soon. I’m also excited to do some more Lifetime movies, so there’s a lot of stuff in discussion now and it’s just a matter of follow-through. But this happens with me every year. In December, I just want to be with my kids so I always put family first. And then by mid-January I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready to go.’ ” However, don’t assume the actress will eventually abandon acting for producing. “Everyone asks, ‘Oh, do you just prefer acting or producing now?’ but I still get such a rush from seeing what my lines will be on Y&R, so I never want to stop acting,” Bell explains. “I said to [my husband] Scott the other day that I would be totally happy if I’m working the most when I’m in my 60s. My parents [Y&R/B&B Co-Creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell] never slowed down and made me a workaholic like them, so I am in no way slowing down.”

Photo credit: JPI

GH’s Avery Pohl (Esme) hasn’t gotten to work with Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), her fellow fictional expectant mother in the Port Charles universe, but she has gotten to socialize with her. Exclaims Pohl, “Katey is such a doll! I love her. We have the same acting coach [Holly Gagnier, GH’s most recent Jennifer Smith] and anytime we end up at a social event together, we both just gush over how much we love each other. I would love to get the chance to work with her because I think she is a brilliant actress. She had these really emotional scenes with Tajh [Bellow, TJ] and Chad [Duell, Michael] that were just brilliant. I remember standing in the green room watching those [on the monitor during taping] and I started crying. So, she’s an amazing actress on top of being an amazing person. I can’t say enough positive things about Katey!” Pohl is aware that on a soap opera, two characters being pregnant at the same time might result in a classic baby swap. “I don’t know if something like that is going to happen, but it would be so fun if it did and I got to work with Katey. Time will tell!”

Photo credit: ABC

Filed Under: , , , , , ,
Comments