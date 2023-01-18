1 of 2

Laurlalee Bell (Christine, Y&R) is hoping that a couple of projects with good friend Martha Byrne (ex-Lily, AS THE WORLD TURNS) will come to fruition in 2023. “We had two deals on the table, something that we were producing when Covid hit,” sighs the actress. “So Martha and I kind of took a little bit of a break, so hopefully we’ll be getting back to those soon. I’m also excited to do some more Lifetime movies, so there’s a lot of stuff in discussion now and it’s just a matter of follow-through. But this happens with me every year. In December, I just want to be with my kids so I always put family first. And then by mid-January I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready to go.’ ” However, don’t assume the actress will eventually abandon acting for producing. “Everyone asks, ‘Oh, do you just prefer acting or producing now?’ but I still get such a rush from seeing what my lines will be on Y&R, so I never want to stop acting,” Bell explains. “I said to [my husband] Scott the other day that I would be totally happy if I’m working the most when I’m in my 60s. My parents [Y&R/B&B Co-Creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell] never slowed down and made me a workaholic like them, so I am in no way slowing down.”

Photo credit: JPI