His GH alter ego, Dex, didn’t enjoy being tortured in a deep freezer, but the plight was a blast for Evan Hofer to film. “It was really wonderful, actually!” Hofer says. “I feel I’m at my best as an actor when I get to use my physicality and do this kind of stuff, and I’ve always wanted to do action movies and this felt like that. I got to get out of my head and into my body and focus on that instead of my brain. It was just so much fun connecting with Maurice [Benard, Sonny] and Miguel [Cohen, ex- Carver], who was the one torturing me. I also enjoyed sending pictures of my all my makeup bruises to my friends! We had a really wonder- ful stunt coordinator who took such great care of me. When I hopped down at the end of the first day, she was like, ‘I’m putting this cream on your wrist that you were hung up by.’ I was like, ‘Do I really need that? I’m feeling pretty okay!’ She was like, ‘Yeah, but we’ve got to get you back up there tomorrow and make sure you’re all right then, too.’ And she was totally right. She set us up so beautifully that we didn’t have to worry about anything. Miguel was so easy to work with and a wonderful actor and he really sold it beautifully!” Photo credit: Adam Hendershott

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) has been enjoying working with James Hyde (ex-Sam, PASSIONS), who plays the smarmy Jeremy. “I was well aware of who James is, but of all the years of running in the same daytime circles, I’ve never met him until he came here,” explains the actor. “What a really lovely man. He’s already a very welcome addition on this set. He’s got a great spirit and a great sense of humor. And he’s also very much into sports.” Which turned out to be a little bit of an issue. “He actually had the nerve, make that the unalloyed nerve, to show up at work in an Ohio State [University] sweatshirt and work with me, whose son went to Michigan,” Bergman quips. “As far I was concerned, it was height of blatant effrontery. Of all these years that Peter Bergman has worked on Y&R and in daytime, there’s never been such a show of disrespect [chuckles]. So, yes, I gave him a bad time and I will continue to give him a very bad time.” Photo credit: CBS

Remington Hoffman (Li) and Victoria Grace (Wendy) couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the Salem scene. “It has been absolutely amazing, like a dream come true,” raves Grace. “Everyone in the cast and crew and production are the nicest, warmest people; they really welcomed me with open arms and that’s not something you can say often in this industry. There are a lot of cliquish people who don’t welcome the newcomers; they don’t want anything to do with them and that is not the vibe that I get here at DAYS, so I was really grate- ful, especially since Tanner Stine [Joey] and I, we had our first day on set together. I FaceTimed him the night before and he was telling me, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m so grateful that someone else is coming on the same exact day and is brand-new because it can be intimidating, going onto a show that has such a huge legacy.’ ” Adds Hoffman, “I love being on a soap opera so much. I was telling my buddy who’s another actor, ‘I wish every actor had the opportunity to be on a soap opera.’ Everyone’s really kind and really welcoming and the acting is super-fun. It’s wild. One rehearsal, one take, move on and we get to work every day. Honestly, just getting to work as an actor is such a blessing. I’m super-happy to be here.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock