2 of 2

Sharing GH scenes with Michael E. Knight (Martin) is a full-circle experience for Wally Kurth (Ned), who auditioned alongside Knight back in 1982 for the role of ALL MY CHILDREN’s Tad, which Knight landed. “Michael and I talked about that recently when we were up in the casting office at GH,” Kurth shares. “We told Lisa Seidman, who is one of the casting directors, that whole story, and I had mentioned it to Michael when he first came on the show. We were talking about who we tested with and he thought that we tested with Kim Delaney [ex-Jenny; ex-Jackie, GH] and I said, ‘No, no, no, it was Marcy [Walker, ex-Liza].’ I said, ‘I know that because I would have freaked out if it was Kim Delaney because I had such a crush on her when I was watching the show!’ I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my God, if I have to test with her I don’t think I’m going to be able to speak!’ ” Kurth has no regrets about AMC hiring Knight over him. “I wasn’t really ready for daytime then,” he says. “They made a good choice with Michael, who was really great in that role, and it was definitely a good choice on their part to let me wait until I was ready! I definitely needed a few years of seasoning, marinating, growing up, growing into myself, and by the time I got Justin on DAYS, I was all fired up and ready to go.”

Photo credit: ABC