As far back as he can remember, Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) knew he wanted to be a dad. “I just love kids so much; I always have,” the actor shares. “I coached my sister’s softball team when I was 18 and I just loved being around those 6- and 7-year-olds.” Not surprisingly, Morrow takes on-screen fatherhood very seriously. “After Nick became a dad, it became impossible for me to not fall madly in love with the actors who play his kids. I feel like I’m a big part of their lives and I love watching them grow up. Unfortunately, they move on to other things and it’s the part of the business I don’t like.” Morrow makes sure to stay in touch with his TV offspring. “I know I’ll be talking to Hunter [King, ex-Summer] and Aly [Alyn Lind, ex-Faith] for the rest of my life,” he affirms. “They are like my actual daughters and I talk to and text those two girls on a weekly basis. And I will always love Robbie [Adamson, ex-Noah] to death. I still talk to him, he’s such great dude and I’m so proud of him as a father. I miss them but I think the show has hit the jackpot with Rory [Gibson, Noah], Allison [Lanier, Summer] and Rey-Rey [Caster, Faith]. They are awesome as well and they already mean so much to me.”
Photo credit: JPI