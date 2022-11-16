1 of 2

During the Quartermaine charity picnic on GH, Valentin had beanbags chucked at his head by Anna, “and unfortunately, Finola [Hughes, Anna] has really good aim,” chuckles Valentin’s portrayer, James Patrick Stuart. “So, yeah, it was as painful as it looked! She nailed me every time.” The actor was on vacation when the show contacted him for measurements necessary to create the structure his head poked through in the scenes. “I was in Honduras with my son and I got a text from the prop department and they said, ‘What’s the diameter of your neck? You’re going to have your head sticking through a cornhole.’ As I was busy trying to figure out a way to figure out the diameter of my neck, my son was basically learning that in math so he told me a very simple equation involving pi and I said, ‘Boy, that’s going to make me look good with the prop department! They’re going to think I’m a genius!’ ” Stuart was impressed with the finished product. “I’m a little weird about things around my neck to begin with, but it was an easy block that slid in and out. I think the whole crew got a kick out of seeing me locked up. I think the sound and camera departments would have paid good money to throw a couple of those beanbags at me!”

Photo credit: ABC