Scene and Heard
During the Quartermaine charity picnic on GH, Valentin had beanbags chucked at his head by Anna, “and unfortunately, Finola [Hughes, Anna] has really good aim,” chuckles Valentin’s portrayer, James Patrick Stuart. “So, yeah, it was as painful as it looked! She nailed me every time.” The actor was on vacation when the show contacted him for measurements necessary to create the structure his head poked through in the scenes. “I was in Honduras with my son and I got a text from the prop department and they said, ‘What’s the diameter of your neck? You’re going to have your head sticking through a cornhole.’ As I was busy trying to figure out a way to figure out the diameter of my neck, my son was basically learning that in math so he told me a very simple equation involving pi and I said, ‘Boy, that’s going to make me look good with the prop department! They’re going to think I’m a genius!’ ” Stuart was impressed with the finished product. “I’m a little weird about things around my neck to begin with, but it was an easy block that slid in and out. I think the whole crew got a kick out of seeing me locked up. I think the sound and camera departments would have paid good money to throw a couple of those beanbags at me!”

Photo credit: ABC

As far back as he can remember, Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) knew he wanted to be a dad. “I just love kids so much; I always have,” the actor shares. “I coached my sister’s softball team when I was 18 and I just loved being around those 6- and 7-year-olds.” Not surprisingly, Morrow takes on-screen fatherhood very seriously. “After Nick became a dad, it became impossible for me to not fall madly in love with the actors who play his kids. I feel like I’m a big part of their lives and I love watching them grow up. Unfortunately, they move on to other things and it’s the part of the business I don’t like.” Morrow makes sure to stay in touch with his TV offspring. “I know I’ll be talking to Hunter [King, ex-Summer] and Aly [Alyn Lind, ex-Faith] for the rest of my life,” he affirms. “They are like my actual daughters and I talk to and text those two girls on a weekly basis. And I will always love Robbie [Adamson, ex-Noah] to death. I still talk to him, he’s such great dude and I’m so proud of him as a father. I miss them but I think the show has hit the jackpot with Rory [Gibson, Noah], Allison [Lanier, Summer] and Rey-Rey [Caster, Faith]. They are awesome as well and they already mean so much to me.”

Photo credit: JPI

