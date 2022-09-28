1 of 2

GH’s Josh Swickard was in for a surprise when Chase began pursuing a music career. “I wasn’t against it; I thought it was fun,” he shares. “When Frank [Valentini, executive producer] first mentioned it to me, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, boy. Can I do this?’ And then I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever happens, happens. We’re here to have a fun time.’ And it’s turned out to be so fun. One of my things that I love about soaps just generally is that you never know what you’re going to get thrown at you and what’s going to happen and what the outcome will be. If you had told me a year ago, ‘Hey, Chase is going to be a pop star,’ I would have laughed at you. But when you see that Chase sang at some Nurses’ Balls and Linc’s a little jerkwad and Brook Lynn has this plan to take him down, all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘I see a world in which this totally makes sense!’ So, I didn’t see it at first, but now, with the landscape of everything, I totally see it.” One of the highlights for Swickard thus far was the fashion montage in which Chase got to don Eddie Maine’s leather pants. “Those scenes were very fun and funny and I love working with Wally [Kurth, Ned],” he enthuses. “Wally is, for sure, one of the guys that if we lived closer together, I know I would see him way more. He’s so cool. He’s been there and done that and he’s very, very talented.”

Photo credit: ABC