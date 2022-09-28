Josh Swickard

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Josh Swickard

Credit: ABC

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
GH’s Josh Swickard was in for a surprise when Chase began pursuing a music career. “I wasn’t against it; I thought it was fun,” he shares. “When Frank [Valentini, executive producer] first mentioned it to me, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, boy. Can I do this?’ And then I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever happens, happens. We’re here to have a fun time.’ And it’s turned out to be so fun. One of my things that I love about soaps just generally is that you never know what you’re going to get thrown at you and what’s going to happen and what the outcome will be. If you had told me a year ago, ‘Hey, Chase is going to be a pop star,’ I would have laughed at you. But when you see that Chase sang at some Nurses’ Balls and Linc’s a little jerkwad and Brook Lynn has this plan to take him down, all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘I see a world in which this totally makes sense!’ So, I didn’t see it at first, but now, with the landscape of everything, I totally see it.” One of the highlights for Swickard thus far was the fashion montage in which Chase got to don Eddie Maine’s leather pants. “Those scenes were very fun and funny and I love working with Wally [Kurth, Ned],” he enthuses. “Wally is, for sure, one of the guys that if we lived closer together, I know I would see him way more. He’s so cool. He’s been there and done that and he’s very, very talented.”

Photo credit: ABC

Steven Christopher Parker thoroughly enjoyed his first soap gig, playing Deacon’s parole officer, Jordan, on B&B. “It’s a very fast-paced filming environment, much faster than anything else, and the crew is truly a well-oiled machine,” he praises. “They take what they want and move on, as opposed to the film medium, where on a David Fincher set, actors could go through 97 takes and they end up using the first one anyway.” The actor has plenty of screen experience, having appeared in films like Juno, Little Miss Sunshine and Blades Of Glory, and recurred on ER, among many other TV shows. “I’ve been an actor since I was 13 and have done an assortment of guest-star roles,” he shares. “I was on ER for a season as Dr. Harold Zelinsky, who was basically the Doogie Howser of ER. There’s a wide assortment of me just popping in to play the comedic character.” Parker happily adds that if Deacon is in need of further legal help, he’d be there. “No persuasion necessary,” the actor smiles. “I would be happy to come back if they’d like to have me. It would be a thrill to get to work with Sean [Kanan, Deacon] and everyone there once again.”

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments