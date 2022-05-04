Lindsay Arnold (Allie) was waiting and hoping that her DAYS alter ego would get a taste of demonic possession. Then the twist finally turned up in scripts. “I was so excited when I heard that I was next,” says Arnold, admitting she “really wanted to try the contacts” that makes everyone’s eyes glow amber. “That was my number one thing. I was excited to wear the contacts. Also I knew it was going to be so much fun. I couldn’t wait to play around with it.” The contacts, however, proved to be a challenge. “The first couple of times they were so uncomfortable, and my eyes watered a lot,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘Maybe I don’t want to do this storyline.’ But then it got better.” Yet, there were some enjoyable parts right from the get-go. “The most fun part of playing possessed is you have some really funny lines, the humor that comes with the devil,” notes Arnold. “It was fun to play with those and play a really different character from Allie. Allie is a lot more reserved. Sometimes she can be a bit of a buzz kill and a little more serious. She’s not as fun and outgoing as Chanel and Johnny. It was fun to play a version on her that was more sneaky and mean. I had a really good time being mean to everyone and playing someone so different from who I usually play.” Photo credit: NBC

While Spencer’s relatives are up in arms over his growing closeness to his nefarious uncle Victor, Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) is delighted to be sharing scenes with Charles Shaughnessy (Victor). “He’s a phenomenal actor, just really, really talented,” Chavez enthuses. “He has this really beautiful musicality to the way that he speaks and he’s so interesting to talk to and listen to and I really, really enjoy working with the guy. He is more than willing to kind of fill in bits of the reality with me, so if we mention something or it’s kind of implied in a scene that we’ve had a conversation about something leading up to it, he’s willing to talk to me about what the conversation might have consisted of, so that we both know it going into the scene. That helps a ton! Not every actor will do that for you, but he does. He’s so nice, so friendly, and always has a positive attitude." Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James (Devon) has a side gig to Y&R, providing voices for animated programs. “I recently booked a Nickelodeon cartoon where I had to use a thick Cockney accent,” he reports. “I can also do a decent Russian accent, Mexican and a really, really good East Indian accent. I can also do all of THE SIMPSONS characters.” He first became aware of his vocal skills as a child. “When I was growing up, my parents let me record the outgoing message on our answering machine with any voice I wanted,” James explains. “Also, when I was younger and had a higher voice, I used to imitate Michael Jackson’s voice so well that I fooled my dad. Michael would call me all of the time, so my parents were used to him calling our house. So, I once called our phone and completely fooled my dad that he was talking to Michael for a couple of minutes. That was funny.” Photo credit: CBS