More and more Port Charles citizens are side-eyeing Victor on GH, which his portrayer, Charles Shaughnessy, considers a very good thing, as it reflects the expansion of his scene partners in the cast. “I’ve had little side bits with a lot of people, which has been fun,” he enthuses. “I just had a little bit with Roger [Howarth, Austin], which was great. Roger has a really great style. It’s very throwaway and naturalistic and I really enjoy working with that. I think you find some really interesting rhythms and beats and on a soap, you have very little time; it’s almost improv with dialogue because there’s very little rehearsal. It comes out of your sort of working it out with each other as you’re doing it, so it’s like a jazz riff, like suddenly stepping up on stage with some jazz musicians and just jamming. It’s like that with him; there’s a bit of a jam feeling to it, which is really fun and different and refreshing. So, I hope we have more! There are still a few people I haven’t worked with,” he adds. “Cynthia [Watros, Nina] and Laura [Wright, Carly], we haven’t even said hello, I don’t think! Maybe once, through our masks we grunted, ‘Hi,’ but I’ve never had anything to do with them, story-wise, and I hope we do bump into each other!”
Photo credit: ABC