Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) recently saw a childhood dream come true when he starred in the Western Bad Men Must Bleed. “I filmed it in Texas and that one was a lot of fun,” the actor enthuses. “My dad was a big GUNSMOKE fan, so growing up, I always wanted to be in a Western. I finally got the opportunity to play a cowboy and, man, was it a blast! I got to go to outlaw camp. I was shooting guns and riding horses. [The camp] was run by this guy who was really experienced with how to be a cowboy in the 1800s. He taught you how to get on and off a horse, how you ride into town, and how to hold and shoot your gun. There was also etiquette involved, like when you see a lady you do this and when you see a guy you do that. It was great. I really enjoyed the horse aspect of it, too, because I grew up riding horses, but it had been a while so I was a little rusty and I got to get back into it.” Floyd also became proficient with firearms of the day. “We were firing off all these blanks with our little six-shooters,” he marvels. “We had this six-time world champion gun twirler on set teaching us all how to twirl guns. I learned some really good moves because there was a couple of times when I had to whip that thing out and pop somebody. Overall, it was the coolest experience.”

Photo credit: JPI