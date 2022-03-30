Charles

Credit: ABC

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) recently saw a childhood dream come true when he starred in the Western Bad Men Must Bleed. “I filmed it in Texas and that one was a lot of fun,” the actor enthuses. “My dad was a big GUNSMOKE fan, so growing up, I always wanted to be in a Western. I finally got the opportunity to play a cowboy and, man, was it a blast! I got to go to outlaw camp. I was shooting guns and riding horses. [The camp] was run by this guy who was really experienced with how to be a cowboy in the 1800s. He taught you how to get on and off a horse, how you ride into town, and how to hold and shoot your gun. There was also etiquette involved, like when you see a lady you do this and when you see a guy you do that. It was great. I really enjoyed the horse aspect of it, too, because I grew up riding horses, but it had been a while so I was a little rusty and I got to get back into it.” Floyd also became proficient with firearms of the day. “We were firing off all these blanks with our little six-shooters,” he marvels. “We had this six-time world champion gun twirler on set teaching us all how to twirl guns. I learned some really good moves because there was a couple of times when I had to whip that thing out and pop somebody. Overall, it was the coolest experience.”

Photo credit: JPI

More and more Port Charles citizens are side-eyeing Victor on GH, which his portrayer, Charles Shaughnessy, considers a very good thing, as it reflects the expansion of his scene partners in the cast. “I’ve had little side bits with a lot of people, which has been fun,” he enthuses. “I just had a little bit with Roger [Howarth, Austin], which was great. Roger has a really great style. It’s very throwaway and naturalistic and I really enjoy working with that. I think you find some really interesting rhythms and beats and on a soap, you have very little time; it’s almost improv with dialogue because there’s very little rehearsal. It comes out of your sort of working it out with each other as you’re doing it, so it’s like a jazz riff, like suddenly stepping up on stage with some jazz musicians and just jamming. It’s like that with him; there’s a bit of a jam feeling to it, which is really fun and different and refreshing. So, I hope we have more! There are still a few people I haven’t worked with,” he adds. “Cynthia [Watros, Nina] and Laura [Wright, Carly], we haven’t even said hello, I don’t think! Maybe once, through our masks we grunted, ‘Hi,’ but I’ve never had anything to do with them, story-wise, and I hope we do bump into each other!”

Photo credit: ABC

