2 of 2

Wally Kurth (Ned) was thrilled to once again share the GH stage with Jane Elliot when she returned to reprise the role of Tracy. “She brings so much energy and has created a character that the audience has just grown up with,” he muses. “I don’t think I’ve ever met any fan of GENERAL HOSPITAL who doesn’t love Tracy! There is something about Tracy Quartermaine, something about that character that she created — and let’s face it, she is probably the only person who could create the character of Tracy in such a likable fashion because Tracy is not that likable and yet she pulls it off! I think the audience is just dazzled by her magic. And so am I! For me as an actor, there are times when I’m unsure of a line, how to deliver it, what I should do, and when I’m working with her, I’ll ask her, and I’ll also see her make changes. She doesn’t change a lot, but she will change certain things or cut things down when she sees, ‘It’s unnecessary, and I’m going to tell this story better without as many lines.’ And I’m not a big line-changer, but I feel like I try to do that as well, when I feel like I can make it better with less. Sometimes when I’m working I realize, ‘That was Jane. Jane taught me that.’ She’s a really clever actor and she makes really good choices, not just from a character standpoint but from an actor standpoint about how best to serve the character in a scene. So that’s another thing I miss when she’s not on the show. I miss her artistry.”

Photo credit: ABC