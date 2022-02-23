After months of interacting with dolls as her DAYS twins, Sal Stowers (Lani) was delighted that the soap finally cast Arya and Wynter Wells as Carver, and Veda and Bali Singh as Jules. “They are so beautiful,” raves Stowers. “I follow them on Instagram.” Stowers will long remember the first day Arya and Wynter turned up on set. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God! These kids are the cutest things ever.’ It’s funny. I recently saw them on another show, INSECURE on HBO, and was like, ‘No! These are my babies,’ ” she recounts with a laugh. “I’ve seen them on a Target commercial, too.” Unfortunately, Stowers hasn’t gotten the chance to bond with either set of twins. “They’re on and off set very quickly,” she explains. “We don’t rehearse with them. We just film the main take.” Yet, the babies have definitely brought out her maternal side. “Absolutely,” she admits. “That just comes out naturally. I think every woman has that natural instinct, where you want to nurture and care for a baby. I definitely get that way around children.” Meanwhile, Lamon Archey (Eli), who plays Lani’s husband and baby daddy, has easily taken to playing a first-time dad, too. “Lamon has three kids in real life and is a wonderful father,” notes Stowers. “So he’s definitely a natural.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) is proud to be part of the story the show is telling about autism spectrum disorder via her character’s son Leo. “When I was told that this was the direction of the storyline, I was immediately very invested in telling a story that had nuance because this is such an issue for many people right now,” she notes. “It’s important that it be done with delicacy and realism. I’ve been doing research myself, and attended a seminar on Zoom about new thinking about neurodiversity and I really appreciate the way they’ve written it.” She also cherishes working alongside Leo’s young portrayer, Easton Rocket Sweda, who is himself on the autism spectrum. “He is such a solid little actor and so sweet, so adorable,” LoCicero praises. “A lot of what occurs for somebody who is on the spectrum can be in conflict with what takes place on the average television set, where there’s a lot of different people and bright lights in your face. But he really loves being at the studio. When he comes there, he’s like, ‘This is my favorite place in the world!’ He really has a ball when he’s there.” Photo credit: ABC

B&B’s Cassandra Creech (Grace) has many fond memories of appearing on AS THE WORLD TURNS as Denise, but there is one former co-star that she particularly holds dear. “I will never not ride in a car with Larry Bryggman [ex-John],” the actress relays. “Back in the day, we would share cars on the way to the set and his words of wisdom were always so wonderful. Because he was a theater actor, his stories were such a rich source of history, and not only about the soap world but the New York theater world, as well. The lessons I learned from him in the car, I can’t even begin to explain. He’s amazing. I do miss the sense of community [among the New York soap actors]. In Manhattan, you’d often see someone walking down the street or in Central Park but in L.A., I don’t see too many people. I do miss that.”