James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) suspects that the show regrets its decision to script that his character bears a Cassadine crest tattoo. “That damn tattoo has been the bane of my existence,” he chuckles. “I mean, it’s not like we don’t have enough to worry about while making a soap opera, but if Valentin’s sleeves are going to be rolled up, it becomes an issue that the producers all have to worry about. And if for whatever reason it’s taking too long, if it’s after lunch and we’re two scenes [away from shooting], there’s me getting paged to the makeup department frantically! Then the thing has to dry and it gets over my arm. It’s a pain in the ass! One time Frank [Valentini, executive producer] said to me, ‘You know, I never liked that damn thing anyway!’ It was left over from when I was only supposed to be on the show for 10 days! They never really thought that it was going to linger around. I think it was during the episode when Valentin was in bed with Brook Lynn that I said to Frank, ‘Can we do an episode about Valentin having tattoo regret and he goes to New York to get it removed?’ And he goes, ‘Done [laughs]!’ But the fact is, it’s been around this long and I must admit, it’s occasionally useful to the storyline.”

Photo credit: ABC