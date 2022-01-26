Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) is an avowed dog lover. “Originally, my girlfriend and I adopted a dog, Jax, and we had him for about a year when we decided he needed a friend,” the actor explains. “We found Clementine at a high-kill shelter and we knew we had to get her because she was born with a medical condition. She’s the cutest, spunkiest thing in the world.” Sadly, tragedy struck. “Jax got sick and passed away, which was just unbearable,” Gibson shares. “We weren’t planning on getting another dog any time soon but Clementine was really sad without her buddy, so we started hunting. We knew we wanted a dog that needed our help and we found Chet. He’s head-to-toe covered in scars because he was used as a bait dog. He was only 4 or 5 months old when we got him, so the first few months of his life, he was being attacked and abused. He had to undergo major surgery before we adopted him but he’s the sweetest and happiest dog, even though he has to wear diapers, but we don’t care about that.”
Photo credit: JPI & Instagram