Gibson

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Gibson

Credit: JPI & Instagram

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) is an avowed dog lover. “Originally, my girlfriend and I adopted a dog, Jax, and we had him for about a year when we decided he needed a friend,” the actor explains. “We found Clementine at a high-kill shelter and we knew we had to get her because she was born with a medical condition. She’s the cutest, spunkiest thing in the world.” Sadly, tragedy struck. “Jax got sick and passed away, which was just unbearable,” Gibson shares. “We weren’t planning on getting another dog any time soon but Clementine was really sad without her buddy, so we started hunting. We knew we wanted a dog that needed our help and we found Chet. He’s head-to-toe covered in scars because he was used as a bait dog. He was only 4 or 5 months old when we got him, so the first few months of his life, he was being attacked and abused. He had to undergo major surgery before we adopted him but he’s the sweetest and happiest dog, even though he has to wear diapers, but we don’t care about that.”

Photo credit: JPI & Instagram

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) suspects that the show regrets its decision to script that his character bears a Cassadine crest tattoo. “That damn tattoo has been the bane of my existence,” he chuckles. “I mean, it’s not like we don’t have enough to worry about while making a soap opera, but if Valentin’s sleeves are going to be rolled up, it becomes an issue that the producers all have to worry about. And if for whatever reason it’s taking too long, if it’s after lunch and we’re two scenes [away from shooting], there’s me getting paged to the makeup department frantically! Then the thing has to dry and it gets over my arm. It’s a pain in the ass! One time Frank [Valentini, executive producer] said to me, ‘You know, I never liked that damn thing anyway!’ It was left over from when I was only supposed to be on the show for 10 days! They never really thought that it was going to linger around. I think it was during the episode when Valentin was in bed with Brook Lynn that I said to Frank, ‘Can we do an episode about Valentin having tattoo regret and he goes to New York to get it removed?’ And he goes, ‘Done [laughs]!’ But the fact is, it’s been around this long and I must admit, it’s occasionally useful to the storyline.”

Photo credit: ABC

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments