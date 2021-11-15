1 of 2

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) has been clashing with Laura Wright (Carly, GH) — on-screen, this is — for years, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. “It’s funny because on GUIDING LIGHT, it was Annie and Cassie fighting, and now, it’s Nina and Carly, and it just brings up all these memories of us fighting on GUIDING LIGHT,” shares Watros. “She is so amazing and good and giving as an actor that the scenes are challenging but also, in a way, kind of fun, because you play off each other. When we did the confrontation scenes in the cemetery [after Sonny’s funeral], I almost felt like I was returning home to something, something that I’ve done a million times before. She just let me go off on her, and then we’d go back and forth. Like, there was one point where I said something awful to her and she said, ‘You’ve got to leave right away, because I would just punch you!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m leaving! Don’t worry, I’m gonna go!’ So, having that back and forth as actors is so fun and she’s so professional that they are challenging but I also love stuff like that, stuff that you can really explore and play with and have levels to. That stuff, actors just live for. I love that stuff, and when I see that I have a wonderful storyline where I get to do all that stuff, I can get really greedy, like, ‘More! More! I want more!’ I really do love those kinds of scenes, especially with her!”

Photo credit: ABC