James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is pleased that Roger Howarth’s new GH character, Austin, is in his on-screen orbit far more than his last one, Franco. “Roger can be across the room and I’ll catch him looking at me and it’s as if there’s no space between us. I don’t have that with arguably anybody on that set except for him — he has this ability to just leap into your space from 30 feet away, which is part of his strength!” When they started working together more, Stuart was in for a surprise. “I’m sure people think Roger improvises. I was one of those people who thought he did. When I finally got a chance to work with him, I went, ‘Oh, my God, no! He just has a way of making it sound that way!’ He just makes it feel so genuine, so spontaneous and so sarcastic and snide, and it’s all on the page. That’s the amazing thing. Whatever he’s doing is all happening behind the words. It’s speaking so much louder than the words that you think it’s just coming from him. He’s a lot of fun! And I’ve actually found myself talking to him off the set, which is not something I usually do with anybody [laughs]!”

Photo credit: ABC