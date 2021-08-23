While in pre-production on the next season of his Emmy Award-winning digital series STUDIO CITY, soap alum Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, B&B, et al) is busy promoting his third book, Way Of The Cobra. The tome not only capitalizes on his days playing bad guy Mike Barnes in Karate Kid III but as Kanan notes, it’s much more personal than that. “I have been able in my life to resurrect myself from the ashes a couple of times, and I’ve learned some unique strategies to do this,” he shares. “I’ve had some fairly significant success, and a few epic and often well-publicized failures, and one day I was looking in the mirror going, ‘What’s next? What’s your Act Two?’ and rather than wait for my ship to come in, I was going to build the damn ship. So, I started doing things differently, and I started having significant, positive effects from that. With the incredible success of COBRA KAI [on Netflix], I revisited what I’d been working on and realized if I’m the sensei and you’re a student of my dojo that I would get a lot more people interested, and it worked. I believe with every cell in my body that this book has the ability to be transformative. I’m super-proud of it, and it’s a fun read.” For more info, check out www.wayofthecobra.com.