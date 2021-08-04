One of Raven Bowens’s (Chanel, DAYS) early professional credits was playing Adria Biles in 2018’s THE SIMONE BILES STORY: COURAGE TO SOAR, which is why she’s especially thrilled to watch the superstar gymnast compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games. “First of all, Simone is my hero,” declares Bowens. “She is phenomenal. I was able to meet her when we did the movie in Canada. She came out there with her family. They were just really wonderful people, so I feel extra-excited about the Olympics because I feel like, ‘That’s my girl!’ We did that movie a few years ago and she has just done more extraordinary things since then. So, yeah, that was really amazing to be a part of, being a part of history, in a way. The people I worked with on that were really great and we’re all still pretty close today. The girl who played Simone, Jeanté Godlock, became like my sister in real life and it was a really great experience. When we were doing the movie, the Olympics were supposed to be in 2020 in Tokyo, we were all saying we were going to go, so we had our little plan to go, but you know ... Covid.” Photo credit: JPI

No one was more surprised than Ptosha Storey (Naya, Y&R) when she took a gander at the colorful leopard-print dress she would wear for her character’s debut. “I thought, ‘Wow,’ ” chuckles the actress. “Naya is supposed to be this conservative, dignified woman, so I was surprised that I would wear something that would make her stand out. Then I thought, ‘Maybe she does like to be noticed.’ ” The eye-catching wardrobe choice helped Storey get better acquainted with Naya. “There are so many components to playing the character, and what you wear gives you insight into who this woman is,” she explains. “That dress gave another layer that showed me there’s another part of her that we haven’t tapped into. She’s a standout, so your wardrobe and your hair and makeup help inform you who this character is. I really appreciated that dress, because it made me, and hopefully the audience, curious as to who is this woman? I really love Naya’s wardrobe and as far as I’m concerned, they can throw in as many colors as they want!” Photo credit: JPI

ALL MY CHILDREN alum Greta Lind (ex-Katie Kennicott) is celebrating the release of her debut novel, Split Open, which was released in paperback on Amazon on July 22. Lind describes the book as “a surreal journey that takes a woman down an unexpected path, bringing her fully back to herself” and worked on it “on and off for 20 years.” Its plot was inspired by a memorable event in Lind’s own life. She explains, “Twenty years ago, I stopped an out-of-control school bus as it rolled downhill toward a crowded intersection. I had been feeling disempowered in my everyday life as a stay-at-home wife and mother. I didn’t know who that woman was! She climbed on a runaway bus and without fear or thought grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes. I suddenly wondered: Who am I? I was in shock for three days. The only way I could make sense of what happened was to write it down. And I kept writing. Split Open opens with that same scene — then the story took on a life of its own. Never would I have imagined my experience that day would bring me to this present moment. And here we are! As I raised my children, this book kept coming through me. It would knock on my door, speak up if necessary and even seep into my dreams. I’d write when that happened and then quickly put it back on the shelf. Yet it kept coming back to me. During the pandemic, this work of women’s fiction screamed louder than it ever had — to be born! So, at a time of great fear and uncertainty, I took a huge leap.” For more information, visit Lind’s website at www. gretalind.com.