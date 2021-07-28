Michael E. Knight (Martin, GH) was delighted that the show scripted an on-air cross between his character and Jackie, played by Kim Delaney; the pair got their daytime start together playing ALL MY CHILDREN siblings Tad and Jenny in the early 1980s. “It was awesome! Awesome, awesome, awesome,” he declares. “What’s odd about it is how great she looks, and I’m not kidding. I aired in ’83, but we met in December of ’82, so you’re talking about 40 years, and Kimmy is still sharp as a tack, she’s wonderful, and I had a ball with her, I really did. We did a day together where we were on a stakeout [as their characters tried to track down Martin’s mother, Florence] and my 82-year-old dad, who has always had a crush on her, he calls me up and he goes, ‘Oh, I saw the thing in the car. It was great! You guys had real chemistry! Are they going to throw you together?’ And my reaction was, ‘No, that’s my sister, ew!’ Which absolutely makes no sense [laughs]. I mean, I should be so lucky, but it’s weird about what sticks in your mind after all these years!” Photo credit: JPI

You can count Richard Burgi (Ashland, Y&R) as a fan of Amelia Heinle (Victoria). “I’ve worked with a lot of incredible actresses and I put her up there with the best,” he declares. “I’ve never had so much fun. She’s delightful. She has a great sense of humor and makes me laugh. We spend time together and we both just love laughing because life is crazy. She’s such a wonderful human being and an amazing actress. And this is a girl who’s never studied acting, so she’s not some vanguard institution. She’s a great artist in so many ways, how she lives her life and how she’s faced the difficulties and challenges along the way. I love her on screen and I love her off screen.” Burgi believes fate brought him and his character’s latest romantic partner together. “I had a couple of prime-time projects lined up that fell through because of Covid but I have to say, I love daytime and the challenge of it,” he explains. “I was only supposed to do nine episodes on Y&R, so the last thing I expected to happen was to find such a sweet person to work with when I came on. I have such admiration for God, Mother Nature and the writers for conspiring to put me with Amelia.”

Diamond White (Paris) has become pals with many of her B&B co-stars — but she and Jennifer Gareis (Donna) have become fast friends. “I love her,” Gareis enthuses. “She is so young and so fresh and so talented. I love the way she carries herself and her sense of style. She’s just so amazing. I wish I could come back in another life as her. She is just so cool. She is everything I wish I could be. She’s adorable.” Gareis adds that with Covid restrictions lifting, they are enjoying getting together outside the studio, but would like to see them hang out on screen, as well. “Oh, my gosh, that would so great to do IRL [in real life]. By the way, I’m trying to be hip saying IRL, which I picked up from my 10-year-old. I have a far way to go [laughs]. Maybe by hanging out with Diamond and the girls more, my kids will think I’m cool, or at least getting there!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc