For Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R), her TV clan, the Newmans, has really become like her second family. “I know I’ve said this many times before but Sharon [Case, Sharon] and Joshua [Morrow, Nick] are really like my mom and dad when I’m on the set,” smiles the actress. “I started playing Faith when I was 3 years old and right away I felt like I was taken under Melody’s [Thomas Scott, Nikki] wing. She really does give off those comforting grandma vibes, she’s just so loving and caring with everyone. She has a heart of gold. Getting to work with her and my grandpa, Eric [Braeden, Victor], is really fun. They have the best chemistry and watching them work together always inspires me.” And then there are her soap siblings. “Rob [Adamson, Noah] is one of my favorite scene partners and the brother I never had,” Lind gushes. “Before the pandemic, me and Cammie [Grimes, Mariah] went with him to Universal Studios and had the best time. And he has the cutest little daughter [Aleda]! I love her so much! Both of my sisters on the show remind me of my sisters in real life. I’ve actually auditioned with Hunter’s [King, Summer] sister Joey before and she’s just the sweetest, too. I’m really lucky to have such an awesome extended family.” Photo credit: JPI

Like everyone in Hollywood, Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) saw her workload grind to a halt when the coronavirus shut down all film and TV production in 2020. However, Tom faced a double-edged sword, as it also affected the directing gigs she had already lined up. “Happily, I actually just finished another episode of GOOD TROUBLE,” Tom reports. “And, I’m going to Atlanta in the middle of this month to do two DYNASTY episodes. Before you ask, yes, I am really excited [laughs].” Though she has directed over two dozen episodes of B&B (and one episode of Y&R in 2019), there are currently no gigs slated that close to home. “The last one I did for B&B was in October, and I’ve kind of been off since then but things are looking up,” she teases. “I have some story to play! I’ve been so blessed with Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] being so supportive and amenable in letting me do this. Hopefully, we are all getting into a groove again, like in the days before Covid.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Marci Miller (Abigail) is excited to be working with new on-screen sis Emily O’Brien (Gwen). “She’s a great time!” raves Miller. “She brings something really unique, I think, and her dynamic is very different from mine. You know, she’s got this British accent and a little more rigidity that she sort of leans into for the character. And she’s got an agenda as the character, so it’s a lot of fun and she’s just a really creative, super-dedicated person as far as an actor and a professional, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to banter back and forth with her. It’s so different now, the way we shoot; we can’t hang out in each other’s dressing rooms and run lines and whatnot so we’re always trying to sneak in conversations to just enjoy each other as Marci and Emily over this app thing we use. I really appreciate and enjoy having her around.” Billy Flynn (Chad) echoes Miller’s sentiment. “Emily’s wonderful,” he praises. “I really enjoy working with her and Brandon Barash [Jake]; they both bring such a level of professionalism, as does Marci. I always enjoy working with them because I feel like they make me step up my game, and Emily is just the sweetest.” Photo credit: JPI