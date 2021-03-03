Scene and Heard

Y&R’s Courtney Hope had a unique fan encounter after first joining B&B as Sally. “I had been on B&B for maybe half a year and was at my first fan event,” she recalls. “It was so much fun to meet the fans, sign autographs and take pictures with them. This guy came up to me and asked me to sign his arm, which didn’t seem that unusual to me, so I did. He thanked me and left but then he came back a couple of hours later and showed me his arm. I was so surprised to see he had my autograph made into a tattoo.” She immediately had one regret. “I was so embarrassed because my handwriting was awful,” she sighs. “I didn’t take it seriously when I signed his arm and the poor guy has Courtney Hope permanently on his arm in terrible handwriting. If I had known what he was going to do, I would have done a way better job at signing my name. I would have put Sally Spectra with my initials or something. But instead it looked like chicken scratch. I’m so thankful for him as a fan because that was very sweet, but I’m sure people who see it are like, ‘Who the hell is that?’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al) had many reunions when she filled in as DAYS’s Vivian. “I saw Tamara Braun [Ava] and she said, ‘Linda, you’re here!’ ” she shares. “And before she left the studio, she wrote me a note and left her number for me and said, ‘I would love to see you.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, you’re such a darling girl,’ but there was just no time. With the virus going crazy, you couldn’t hang out with anyone. You couldn’t go into their room and just chat with them so there was none of that going on. I ran into Susan Seaforth Hayes [Julie], and she and Bill [Hayes, Doug] stopped in front of me and she said, ‘Oh, my God, Linda Dano. What an honor to meet you. I just love that you’re here on DAYS OF OUR LIVES.’ And I said to her, besides being completely overwhelmed by how kind she was to me, I said, ‘How long have you been here?’ And she said, ‘Fifty-three years.’ And I said, ‘What? What happened? You got born in the hospital and they brought you right here?’ She laughed. Can you imagine? I’m a nobody at 18 at ANOTHER WORLD. That’s really something. I so wanted to see Judi Evans [Bonnie; ex- Paulina, AW]. Judi called me before I went to California and said, ‘If you need help learning lines, call me. I’ll come to your hotel.’ I had many people say that to me. Do you know how great that is? It’s better than great. It’s genuine.” Photo credit: JPI

Recently, Scott’s storyline universe on GH has expanded to include Kathleen Gati’s Obrecht and Kelly Thiebaud’s Britt — a happy development for his portrayer, Kin Shriner. “I think Kathleen is fun; her whole character is funny, that Obrecht. She keeps correcting me, because I call her ‘Obrech’ and she says, ‘Obrecht!’ There seems to be a little buzz about her and I and what’s going on there. I think there’s potential for some good shenanigans. I try to have fun with the actors I’m working with so that the audience will have fun watching it.” As for Thiebaud, he raves, “I get along with her very well, too. She’s another one I like a lot. She’s a really funny girl who’s got a lot of spirit in her. I think she likes to scuba dive and do all sorts of fun stuff and is just a fun girl. I enjoy talking with her. If I see that I’m working with her for the day, I look forward to it. She is very cool, very out there and very honest. Fun, fun, fun.” Photo credit: ABC